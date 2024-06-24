Lee este artículo en español.
Are you ready to start your Prime Day shopping? This year’s event kicks off July 16 to 17, but you don’t have to wait to find great deals from Amazon.
A close-up image of Megan Thee Stallion dressed in a blue wig with pigtails and a pink bow.

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion announces the Prime Day dates in a new Amazon commercial

Megan Thee Stallion sings ‘It’s Priiiiiiiime Day’ as she announces the Prime Day 2024 dates in her catchy new song.

Check out the list below for some of the top early Prime Day deals available now. If you’re not a Prime member yet, be sure to sign up or start a free trial to get access to all the Prime Day savings.

1.
Access the best deal ever on Amazon Music Unlimited
An image that is purple and blue with text that reads "early deals" and the Amazon Music logo is below.

Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get five months free—the best deal ever from Amazon Music for Prime Day—in honor of Amazon Music’s 10-year anniversary. Amazon Music Unlimited includes access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio.

2.
Enjoy early savings on Prime Video shows, movies, and channels
A blue image with text that reads "early deal" then the Prime Video logo below.

Prime members receive access to a selection of titles to rent and buy at up to 50% off. Customers can also get early access to deals on select channels via Prime Video Channels. Subscribe to channels like Crunchyroll, STARZ, and MGM+ for $0.99 each per month for up to two months, and get 50% off for up to two months on AMC+ and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

3.
Get the lowest price ever on select Amazon devices
A red image with a gaming console on it. Text reads "Early deal" and "select Amazon devices"

Starting now, Prime members can get Amazon’s lowest price ever on select devices including:

Prime members can also save up to 68% on select devices including:

4.
Save on Kindle Unlimited

Starting July 16 through July 17, eligible Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.00.

An image of book covers featured on Kindle Unlimited.
All the best new books available to Kindle Unlimited members

Explore the latest releases and enjoy popular books and authors right now with Kindle Unlimited, our binge-worthy literary subscription service that offers unlimited reading and listening.

5.
Save time and money on groceries from Amazon

From June 26 to July 15, Prime members can get coupons for $15 off a $75+ total purchase when shopping at Amazon Fresh physical stores. Prime customers and those with a registered EBT card who have not previously signed up can get three free months (instead of one) of the new Amazon grocery subscription—unlocking unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and a variety of local grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com as well as more convenient delivery and pickup options.

6.
Shop small businesses and save
A yellow image with an illustration on the right side that shows a small business storefront. There is text on the left side that reads "early deal" and "small business."

This Prime Day, Prime members in the U.S. can shop more small business deals than ever before. Early access to deals starts now from small businesses like Brilliant or BS, Solawave, Toyish, and Lyrically Correct. Members can also discover more deals and products from small businesses by visiting the small business storefront to exploreBlack-owned, women-owned, military family-owned, Hispanic-owned, AANHPI-owned and LGBTQIA-owned businesses.

7.
Start your summer vacation with savings

Starting now, Prime members can save up to 40% off on select sailings with Carnival Cruise Line and when booking through the Amazon Travel Deals page, up to 30% off, plus 10% back in an Amazon.com Gift Card, on Avis rentals.

8.
Shop Prime Day deals beyond Amazon with Buy with Prime

From July 8 through July 17, U.S. Prime members can shop additional deals directly from participating brands’ websites like HEYDUDE, PopSockets, Carbone Fine Food, and The Woobles, using Buy with Prime, a shopping benefit for Prime members. Discover brands offering Buy with Prime.

9.
Save big with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card
A blue image with text that reads "early deal" and "prime visa." There is an illustration on the right of an image that shows a wallet with cards and cash coming out of it.

Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (from June 27 through July 24) or Prime members can get an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (from July 12 through July 17). Plus, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 10% back or more on Prime card exclusive deals with Prime Card Bonus or you can earn 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market (in-store code required for Prime Store Card at Whole Foods Market)—all with no annual credit card fees. As an extra Prime Day perk, Prime cardmembers can also earn a total of 7% back on eligible Amazon.com purchases when they choose No-Rush Shipping (with an eligible Prime membership), subject to availability, and terms and conditions.

10.
Get 3 months of Audible Premium Plus free

Prime members can get their first three months free of Audible Premium Plus. Membership includes a massive selection of new releases and bestsellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of included Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and more. Auto-renews at $14.95/mo. after 3 months. Cancel anytime.

These are just some of the early deals you can access before Prime Day. From July 8 – July 15, influencers including Jess Sims, Alyssa McKay, Monet McMichael, Jared McCain, Millie Bobby Brown, Meredith Duxbury, and Alix Earle will drop exciting deals on their favorite products across top categories including beauty, sports, and home.
Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month. Get more information about Prime, including discounted memberships.