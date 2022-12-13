Charles Herrera knew college wasn’t right for him, and that motivated him to create his own path. Herrera climbed the ranks at Amazon, rising from an associate to a manager at a delivery station in Kearny, New Jersey.

“I interact so well with the associates because I used to be an associate,” he said. “I am nothing without them."

“There are a lot of possibilities in this company, you just have to show you want it,” he continued. “If I can do it, anybody can do it.”

Herrera started his Amazon career in 2017. Seeing his own leader’s career success—also without a college degree—inspired him to believe he could build a future at Amazon. After an opportunity to work as a process guide, his career took off.

“You never know when opportunity is going to knock; make sure you’re doing everything you can, so you’re ready when opportunity does come,” he said. “Don’t put a cap on your potential. There is a lane for everybody. You can take it as far as you want.”

