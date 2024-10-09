We have teams ready, and on the ground to quickly assist impacted communities through our global logistics infrastructure, inventory, and technology. Amazon has trailers standing by and already fulfilling requests at our Disaster Relief Hub in Atlanta. Right now, we are in close contact with our nonprofit partners like the

American Red Cross,

Operation BBQ Relief, Save the Children, and others, and are preparing shipments of Amazon-donated items such as water, diapers, shelter kits, hygiene kits, and other critical supplies as soon as it’s safe to do so from the more than 3 million relief items that are pre-positioned at the Hub.