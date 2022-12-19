3 ways Alexa makes a difference in this veteran’s home

Beyond the walls of her home, Anne uses Alexa to stay connected with her family. She can use theto check in on her daughter, Rebecca, and her grandchildren, and during 2020, Anne used Alexa to keep in touch with her mother, who was isolated two hours away.“Using Alexa for communication, it’s a huge gamechanger because I can’t be there, but I know she’s OK,” Anne said.Alexa’s communication features are also helpful within her home. Anne said she recently got her wheelchair stuck in the mud in her backyard, and she was able to use theto drop in on her husband in the garage to ask for help.“I can stay at home by myself now,” she added. “My husband doesn’t have to panic about me, I can get in and out the doors, I can see who is at the door.”When Anne thinks about the future of accessible technology, she gets excited.“I’m along for the ride,” she said. “I’m waiting to see what’s next.”