Features like Routines and Drop In can help you connect with loved ones and simplify your day. A number of other smart home innovations are dedicated to home security, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t discuss how to use them.Alexa Guard is a useful way Alexa can help you keep your home safe. Set up Guard for free in the Alexa app to get mobile alerts if your Echo device detects the sound of a smoke alarm or glass breaking while you’re away. For even more help protecting your home, you can also subscribe to Guard Plus.If you have a Blink Outdoor camera, you can use theAlexa Skill to access Blink cameras with Alexa. Connect to your Alexa account from the Blink app, and your devices will automatically be discovered.to control your Blink Camera or multiple cameras, and learn more, as well asYou can also connect a. If you have a compatible Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet, you can use Alexa voice commands to answer your door, speak to visitors, get a live view from your camera feed, and even arm your Ring Alarm. All you have to do is add Ring as a skill in the Alexa app.To do that, open the app and tap theicon. Selectand tap theicon in the top right corner. Typeinto the search field and select. Then tap. On the next page, sign into your Ring account to link it with your Amazon account. Then tapor. Once the skill is enabled, tap. If you want to disable Alexa from a particular device, simply tapnext to the device name.