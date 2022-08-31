Register an account for a music service provider to listen to your favorite tunes. Your Echo can play music from the Amazon Music Library, Amazon Prime Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and third-party services including Spotify and Apple Music. If you’re also setting up a Fire TV device or a Fire Tablet, simply download the respective music service provider’s app from the appstore.To connect your Echo device to any of these music providers, tapfrom the bottom bar of the Alexa app and click. Then tapunder, and then choose. From there, simply select your music service provider and follow the on-screen instructions. Once you’re connected, you can play music using simple voice commands.Have a song stuck in your head? Ask Alexa to play it. Someone’s at your door and you need to pause the music? Say, “Alexa, stop” or “Alexa, pause.”. If you have multiple Echo devices, you can fill your whole home with music, radio, podcasts, audio books, and more with. Try saying, “Alexa, play music everywhere.”