A new Echo device just arrived at your door. Maybe you bought it during Prime Day, or perhaps it was a gift. You’re excited to use it, but now what? However you came into Echo ownership, your new device can do a lot of cool things—from streaming music to smart home connectivity to Alexa Routines and Skills.

To help you get the most of your Echo device, we’re releasing a new three-part series that outlines how to go from “I don’t know” to “smart-home pro.” We’ll start with essential information for setting up your device. Then we’ll walk you through designing more advanced features on your Echo and help you build out a full-blown smart home.

Up first are four tips for getting started with your new Echo device with Alexa, connecting Alexa to WiFi and to a phone, setting up voice ID, and activating music provider accounts with Alexa.