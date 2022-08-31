The wake word isn’t the only thing you can change about Alexa. Alexa also has another voice option, and changing it is as simple as saying, “Alexa, change your voice.”Or you can simply open the Alexa app and select thetab. From there, pick the device you want and select thebutton. Then, under, select. You can listen to an audio sample from each of the available voices, and then selectorCustomize your Alexa experience with celebrity voices includingandYou can also turn on Brief Mode. In Brief Mode, Alexa speaks less and may play a short sound instead of giving a voice response. To turn on Brief Mode, simply open the Alexa app, open, and select. Tapand turnon or off.If you don’t want to wake a sleeping family member when you ask Alexa for weather in the morning or turn off the alarm, you can turn on Whisper Mode, which allows you to whisper to Alexa, and Alexa will whisper the response back to you. Just say, “Alexa, turn on Whisper Mode.”