Feedback from you—our customers—has been central to the design and development of Echo Frames since the very beginning. We focused first on making our frames prescription-ready. The majority of adults in the U.S. wear corrective lenses, and if you already wear glasses, we believe they should work harder for you. That’s the magic of Echo Frames as smart audio glasses—Alexa is available to help you make a call, set a reminder, listen to podcasts, read your important notifications, control your smart home, and more, all while allowing you to stay connected to the world around you.Since becoming generally available in December, you’ve asked for more options with Echo Frames. So today, we’re excited to make Echo Frames available as polarized smart audio sunglasses and blue-light-filtering smart audio glasses.These new options make it easy to benefit from the convenience of smart audio glasses by enabling hands-free access to Alexa, even if you don’t need prescription glasses. The sunglasses come in two polarized sunglass lens options: classic and blue mirror. They are lightweight and IPX4-rated to withstand splashes of water and sweat, making them great for going on a neighborhood walk or hike, or relaxing outside while enjoying nice weather. If you spend a lot of time looking at digital screens, Echo Frames with blue-light-filtering lenses are for you, whether you’re focusing on a work project or playing video games late into the night. Across all lens options, the design—which includes flexible hinges and optician adjustable temple tips—makes the frames comfortable to wear for long periods of time.Echo Frames with polarized blue mirror sunglass lenses begin shipping May 18, while Echo Frames with blue-light-filtering lenses and polarized classic sunglass lenses ship June 9. These new options are available in Classic Black for $269.99.We’re excited to make Echo Frames available for even more customers—and we look forward to hearing from you. To help you get started, here are 10 things to try with your new Echo Frames: