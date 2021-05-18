Here are 10 things to try with your new Echo Frames smart audio glasses, now available in sunglass and blue-light-filtering options.
Feedback from you—our customers—has been central to the design and development of Echo Frames since the very beginning. We focused first on making our frames prescription-ready. The majority of adults in the U.S. wear corrective lenses, and if you already wear glasses, we believe they should work harder for you. That’s the magic of Echo Frames as smart audio glasses—Alexa is available to help you make a call, set a reminder, listen to podcasts, read your important notifications, control your smart home, and more, all while allowing you to stay connected to the world around you.
Since becoming generally available in December, you’ve asked for more options with Echo Frames. So today, we’re excited to make Echo Frames available as polarized smart audio sunglasses and blue-light-filtering smart audio glasses.
These new options make it easy to benefit from the convenience of smart audio glasses by enabling hands-free access to Alexa, even if you don’t need prescription glasses. The sunglasses come in two polarized sunglass lens options: classic and blue mirror. They are lightweight and IPX4-rated to withstand splashes of water and sweat, making them great for going on a neighborhood walk or hike, or relaxing outside while enjoying nice weather. If you spend a lot of time looking at digital screens, Echo Frames with blue-light-filtering lenses are for you, whether you’re focusing on a work project or playing video games late into the night. Across all lens options, the design—which includes flexible hinges and optician adjustable temple tips—makes the frames comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
We’re excited to make Echo Frames available for even more customers—and we look forward to hearing from you. To help you get started, here are 10 things to try with your new Echo Frames:
Since becoming generally available in December, you’ve asked for more options with Echo Frames. So today, we’re excited to make Echo Frames available as polarized smart audio sunglasses and blue-light-filtering smart audio glasses.
These new options make it easy to benefit from the convenience of smart audio glasses by enabling hands-free access to Alexa, even if you don’t need prescription glasses. The sunglasses come in two polarized sunglass lens options: classic and blue mirror. They are lightweight and IPX4-rated to withstand splashes of water and sweat, making them great for going on a neighborhood walk or hike, or relaxing outside while enjoying nice weather. If you spend a lot of time looking at digital screens, Echo Frames with blue-light-filtering lenses are for you, whether you’re focusing on a work project or playing video games late into the night. Across all lens options, the design—which includes flexible hinges and optician adjustable temple tips—makes the frames comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
Echo Frames with polarized blue mirror sunglass lenses begin shipping May 18, while Echo Frames with blue-light-filtering lenses and polarized classic sunglass lenses ship June 9. These new options are available in Classic Black for $269.99.
We’re excited to make Echo Frames available for even more customers—and we look forward to hearing from you. To help you get started, here are 10 things to try with your new Echo Frames:
-
1. Connect with family, friends, and colleaguesEcho Frames are designed with open-ear audio, which is great for taking calls on the go or at home. Nestled in the temples, open-ear audio directs sound to your ears so you can discreetly join your conference call or catch up with a friend without blocking the world around you.
You can also communicate with other Echo devices using Echo Frames, including using Drop In to connect to Alexa-enabled devices in your home. You can use Echo Frames like a personal intercom system to call the kids down to dinner from the kitchen or to check in on relatives in their homes. Announcements allow you to broadcast a voice message to multiple Alexa-enabled devices. Use an announcement to remind the kids that it’s bedtime or let your family know that you’re on your way home.
-
2. Take audiobooks and podcasts to the next levelCustomers love using Echo Frames to listen to audiobooks and podcasts, whether as background while working or catching up on your queue walking the dog. While you can already ask Alexa for podcast recommendations, Alexa can now help you stay up-to-date on your favorite podcasts. Just say, “Alexa, play my followed podcasts on Amazon Music” to listen to podcasts you follow. You can also navigate through those podcasts by saying, “Alexa, next” or “Alexa, previous.” Echo Frames go where you go, so you can use your spare time to finish an audiobook from nearly anywhere. Just say, “Alexa, resume my audiobook.”
With Auto Volume Control, you can choose to have Echo Frames automatically adjust the volume of your media content at the start of playback based on environmental noise, increasing volume in noisier surroundings and lowering the volume in quieter situations.
-
3. Control your smart home from almost anywhereWhen you wear Echo Frames on the go, you can turn on the living room lights or ask Alexa if you locked the front door, even when you’re already on the way to the grocery store.
-
4. Prioritize your VIPsWith VIP Filter, you choose the notifications Alexa reads to you. Whether it’s a text from your mom or an alert about a top news story, you can get the notifications that matter to you most without needing to pick up your mobile phone. VIP Filter also supports calendars and group messaging.
-
5. Build a schedule that works for youWith Echo Frames, set up a Routine that tells you the morning traffic report or the weather before you leave the house for the day. If you’re working from home, set up a Routine that starts your coffee maker and then plays your favorite news briefing.
You can even use location-based Routines with Echo Frames. For example, Alexa can detect when you’re getting close to home and have the porch light turn on once you arrive.
-
6. Stay on taskEcho Frames can help you stay productive and organized while keeping you hands-free and focused. Just ask Alexa to check your calendar, reorder dog food, or set a pizza timer for 20 minutes.
-
7. Get info on the goUse your Echo Frames to access Alexa and get information on the go. You can ask for food pickup and delivery options, directions to the closest ATM or dog park, or get the local weather report—all without taking your phone out of your pocket. Need coffee and Wi-Fi to work through your morning emails? Just say, “Alexa, where’s the nearest coffee shop with Wi-Fi?”
-
8. Make your commute easyAlexa can help you get around town by providing information on commute times or tracking bus and train status. Just say, “Alexa, when’s the next train to work?” or “Alexa, how do I get home?” and Alexa will tell you the fastest way to get there. This feature is currently available in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle, Chicago, the San Francisco Bay Area, and in New Jersey in Newark and Jersey City. Support for additional cities is coming later this year.
-
9. Find time for youUse Echo Frames to set a reminder to take a break. You can schedule reminders throughout the day to stretch for a few minutes or to take a coffee break. You can even say, “Alexa, play relaxing music for 10 minutes.”
-
10. Disconnect whenever you wantEcho Frames are designed to protect your privacy. The microphones are designed to respond to the voice of the person wearing the frames and turn off with a double-press of the action button at the bottom of the right temple. When the microphones are off, the light indicator, which can be seen from the inside of the frames, turns red.