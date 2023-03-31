Everything you need to know about Amazon Sidewalk, the secure, low-cost network that can connect devices up to half a mile away

What are the benefits of using Amazon Sidewalk?

By removing any setup hassle and extending the range of connected devices beyond the range of your Wi-Fi signal, Sidewalk expands the utility of devices connected to the network.



For example, Sidewalk-enabled smart lights will work even from the edges of your property. Another example, Level, a company that makes smart locks, uses Sidewalk to let you control your smart locks in the Ring and Level apps without requiring you to be within Bluetooth range of your mobile device.



Sidewalk also makes devices that were previously too expensive or energy-intensive to use widely—like remote leak detectors, motion sensors, or shipment trackers—increasingly feasible, giving customers more ways to add intelligence to their homes, schools, and businesses.



Sidewalk can benefit your community as well. Sidewalk-enabled wildfire sensors and solar energy measurement units could help officials optimize energy grids and respond more quickly to wildfires in the near future.