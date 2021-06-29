Over the past year, we’ve continued to invest in the Puget Sound region and are excited to share that Amazon has secured two new sites in Redmond that will provide additional space for our growing teams and their evolving needs as they continue to innovate on behalf of our customers.

The first of the Redmond investments will support the creation of more than 800 roles on our AWS team, including software developers, user experience designers, and technical program managers. These new roles will add to the 600 jobs coming to Redmond Town Center, announced last year. The jobs will be based at a new 137,000-square-foot location at 16331 NE 72nd Way, in Redmond, Washington—featuring mixed-use office space that will be completed next year.

We’ve also invested in another space in Redmond, a new lab space for research and development to support Project Kuiper--an initiative to increase global broadband access through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). The new 22,000-square-foot facility will provide additional space for our growing team and help accelerate research, development, and testing for the program.

Amazon’s continued commitments in Redmond not only demonstrate the strength of the talent pool in our city, but also that we’ve created an amenity-rich, business-friendly environment in which companies large and small continue to grow and hire,” said Redmond mayor Angela Birney.

We continue to support the communities in which we operate around the Puget Sound region. Amazon supports Redmond-based Hopelink, a nonprofit working to end poverty in the region, and recently announced a $100,000 donation to help OneRedmond launch the Eastside Recovery Hub. The hub will help small local businesses and nonprofits offset costs for personal protective equipment in order to safely reopen.

Learn more about the more-than 200 open roles at Amazon in Redmond.