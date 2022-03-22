In just 10 days, Amazon teams from around the world came together to build a new humanitarian aid hub in Eastern Europe—converting 5,000 square meters of warehouse space in Slovakia, previously used for customer fulfillment, into a facility that helps get much-needed supplies to Ukrainian refugees. This is the largest such hub Amazon has ever built, and it works in concert with the company’s broader infrastructure, innovative technologies, and global logistics network to provide critical supplies to front-line organizations as quickly and efficiently as possible.

With the hub up and running, a network of Amazon fulfillment centers across Europe is now preparing and delivering more than four million critical supplies donated by both Amazon and its customers—including shelter materials, hygiene items, blankets, and clothing. Working backwards from refugee needs, Amazon teams assess what supplies they must donate directly, procure any missing items, and then consolidate, pack, and ship the supplies needed by charities to do their lifesaving work. Customers in Europe can donate to support these efforts through dedicated Wish Lists on Amazon’s European stores.

As these critical supplies come in to Amazon’s European network, the Amazon Transportation Services team is shipping them to the new hub in Slovakia, where space is exclusively carved out for the relief efforts. Once the products arrive at the hub in Slovakia, the donated supplies are distributed to displaced refugees in partnership with charities including Save The Children and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The strategic location of the Slovakia humanitarian aid hub will significantly expedite the movement of relief supplies throughout Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, and Czech Republic to quickly help Ukrainian children and families in need.

Launching this hub in less than 10 days was a huge team effort, and it’s gratifying to see much-needed supplies already flowing through and making their way to people in need. We’re thankful to our customers for their generosity and to our teams and our partners for their work and dedication to supporting refugees at this critical time, and we know this will be a long-term effort. If you’d like to learn more or offer support, you can do so by visiting Amazon’s donation site.

This new hub is just one of the ways we’re working to support humanitarian efforts in the region, and you can learn more about our previous financial support and other actions.

