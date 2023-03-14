On March 14, 2023, we released Delivered With Care, Amazon's safety, well-being, and health report, covering data from 2022. The report includes some of the following highlights:

From 2021 to 2022, we have improved our recordable incident rate by 11%.

From 2019 to 2022, we saw our recordable incident rate improve by almost 24%.

Since 2019, we reduced the number of injuries resulting in employees needing to take time away from work by 53%.

From 2021 to 2022, we improved our lost time incident rate by 14%.

Our workforce has more than doubled in size since the beginning of 2019, growing to over 1.5M people globally.

In 2022, we engaged with over 1.4 million employees to understand safety sentiment and areas of improvement.

From 2019 to 2022, we invested $1 billion in safety initiatives unrelated to COVID-19, and in 2023, we are investing another $550 million in safety initiatives.

We have invested $1 billion in our trailer fleet, raising the bar on safety.

We have reduced collision rates in our U.S. Delivery Service Partner network by 35%

To download our report, go to Safety at Amazon.