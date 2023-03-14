On March 14, 2023, we released Delivered With Care, Amazon's safety, well-being, and health report, covering data from 2022. The report includes some of the following highlights:

  • From 2021 to 2022, we have improved our recordable incident rate by 11%.
  • From 2019 to 2022, we saw our recordable incident rate improve by almost 24%.
  • Since 2019, we reduced the number of injuries resulting in employees needing to take time away from work by 53%.
  • From 2021 to 2022, we improved our lost time incident rate by 14%.
  • Our workforce has more than doubled in size since the beginning of 2019, growing to over 1.5M people globally.
  • In 2022, we engaged with over 1.4 million employees to understand safety sentiment and areas of improvement.
  • From 2019 to 2022, we invested $1 billion in safety initiatives unrelated to COVID-19, and in 2023, we are investing another $550 million in safety initiatives.
  • We have invested $1 billion in our trailer fleet, raising the bar on safety.
  • We have reduced collision rates in our U.S. Delivery Service Partner network by 35%

To download our report, go to Safety at Amazon.