Many customers have been there—ready to run an errand but worried about missing a package delivery, or a present is on the way but they don’t want a loved one to see it before it gets wrapped. To help customers know when and where they will receive their deliveries, Amazon has a number of ways to track deliveries and locate them once they’ve been delivered.To track a package when it’s out for delivery, customers can take advantage of. When the driver is close, customers can view the progress of their delivery on a map in real-time. Customers can also see the number of stops a driver has before their delivery arrives—it’s a helpful tool for customers to grab any packages off the front porch right after they arrive.Whether a gift or not, customers can send tracking information to friends or family via Amazon Share Tracking. Once the package ships, customers can visit ‘Your Orders’ on the Amazon shopping app, select their purchased item, and click the ‘Share Tracking’ feature on the tracking page. Once selected, customers can easily send a link to the tracking information via SMS, email, or messaging apps such as WhatsApp. If the customer marks the item as a gift at check-out, once ‘Share Tracking’ is sent, the recipient can also virtually ‘unbox’ the item, send a thank you email, and more—right from the Amazon app.When receiving deliveries—especially during the holidays—it’s important that customers can find their packages before anyone else sees them.provides visual delivery confirmation, showing customers that their package was delivered and where the delivery driver placed it. Delivery photos help customers see that their package was delivered to their selected location and serve as a notification to customers who wish to minimize the time a package is left unattended.For busy customers with a packed holiday schedule,will provide a 2-4 hour estimated delivery window to help customers plan their day. Customers no longer need to worry about not being home when their package arrives—if they are out running an errand, they have a better idea of when to return home to receive their delivery.In the U.S., Amazon’s Map Tracking, Photo-On-Delivery, Estimated Delivery Window, and Share Tracking features are available for packages delivered by Amazon Delivery Service Partners and delivery drivers. Customers can access these convenient features—each of which are powered by innovative technology and developed by incredible employees—from the Amazon app on iOS or Android by enabling shipment notifications