Every day, Amazon employees come together to deliver magic for customers—especially during the holidays. And while innovating to keep deliveries a surprise and offering services like one-hour grocery pickup is a constant for us, this year is a bit different.
Getting gifts to loved ones across town or across the country—while maintaining the surprise—is more challenging than ever, especially with so many working from home. Amazon wants this holiday season to be as stress-free, convenient, and safe as possible for all customers, which is why we’re providing a variety of benefits and options when it comes to shipping, delivery, pickup, and returns.
This holiday season we’re helping customers plan ahead, know their options, and take advantage of the many ways Amazon can make life easier. We’ll continue to update this page throughout the season with the latest on holiday shipping (including holiday shipping cut-off dates), delivery, pickup, returns information, and more.
Delivery: Fast and free—and right to customers' doorPrime members in the U.S. can shop over 10 million items eligible for fast, free delivery, including millions of items available for Same-Day Delivery in 47 major metropolitan areas. These delivery options are not only convenient for customers, but they’re better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centers, travel shorter distances, and generate less carbon emission. Learn more at amazon.com/primedelivery.
Order tracking: Even more ways to track deliveries in-appMany customers have been there—ready to run an errand but worried about missing a package delivery, or a present is on the way but they don’t want a loved one to see it before it gets wrapped. To help customers know when and where they will receive their deliveries, Amazon has a number of ways to track deliveries and locate them once they’ve been delivered.
To track a package when it’s out for delivery, customers can take advantage of Amazon Map Tracking. When the driver is close, customers can view the progress of their delivery on a map in real-time. Customers can also see the number of stops a driver has before their delivery arrives—it’s a helpful tool for customers to grab any packages off the front porch right after they arrive.
Whether a gift or not, customers can send tracking information to friends or family via Amazon Share Tracking. Once the package ships, customers can visit ‘Your Orders’ on the Amazon shopping app, select their purchased item, and click the ‘Share Tracking’ feature on the tracking page. Once selected, customers can easily send a link to the tracking information via SMS, email, or messaging apps such as WhatsApp. If the customer marks the item as a gift at check-out, once ‘Share Tracking’ is sent, the recipient can also virtually ‘unbox’ the item, send a thank you email, and more—right from the Amazon app.
When receiving deliveries—especially during the holidays—it’s important that customers can find their packages before anyone else sees them. Amazon Photo-On-Delivery provides visual delivery confirmation, showing customers that their package was delivered and where the delivery driver placed it. Delivery photos help customers see that their package was delivered to their selected location and serve as a notification to customers who wish to minimize the time a package is left unattended.
For busy customers with a packed holiday schedule, Amazon Estimated Delivery Window will provide a 2-4 hour estimated delivery window to help customers plan their day. Customers no longer need to worry about not being home when their package arrives—if they are out running an errand, they have a better idea of when to return home to receive their delivery.
In the U.S., Amazon’s Map Tracking, Photo-On-Delivery, Estimated Delivery Window, and Share Tracking features are available for packages delivered by Amazon Delivery Service Partners and delivery drivers. Customers can access these convenient features—each of which are powered by innovative technology and developed by incredible employees—from the Amazon app on iOS or Android by enabling shipment notifications
Amazon Day: Consolidate deliveriesAmazon Day is a free, convenient delivery option available to Prime members in the U.S. Prime members can select one day of the week when they choose to receive all of their orders on one day of the week, often in fewer boxes, reducing the number of packages and deliveries. This delivery option makes it easier to protect holiday surprises from being discovered. Eligible items can typically be ordered for Amazon Day delivery up to two days before a customer’s chosen day.
Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery: Keep gifts a surprise with delivery inside the garageAnother easy and convenient way for customers to keep their gifts under wraps this year is Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery. This delivery option—which alleviates worry about packages going missing or potential weather damage from snow, heat, or rain—lets eligible Prime members with a myQ smart garage door opener or myQ Smart Garage Hub receive packages securely inside their garage.
To get started, customers can link their Amazon and myQ accounts in the Key by Amazon app or myQ app and then select “Key Delivery” during checkout. Once the package is delivered, customers will receive a notification via their preference of the Key by Amazon app or the Amazon app. Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery has now expanded to millions more Prime members in over 4,000 cities and towns across the U.S.
Learn more about how to sign up for Key In-Garage Delivery.
Grocery: Free and fast, grocery delivery and pickupWith many families creating new traditions this holiday season, Amazon is here to keep those moments, often shared over a special meal—during this time. Amazon offers free, two-hour delivery on more than 170,000 products from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh for Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns across the country. Prime members can also get free one-hour pickup at all U.S. Whole Foods Market locations.
To order, Prime members simply open the Amazon app or visit www.amazon.com. select the Whole Foods Market or Amazon Fresh tab in the menu across the top and choose your location for delivery, or change to pickup and select a local store near you. Once a customer is ready to checkout, they select the delivery or pickup window that works best and place their order. For pickup, customers check-in using the Amazon app when they’ve arrived to the store and follow the instructions to get their order. The majority of customers who check-in using the Amazon App before arriving at the store wait just one minute to receive their orders after arriving.
Customers can see which services are available in their area and start shopping here.
Alternative delivery: Keep gifts a secret from those at-homeAmazon offers customers a variety of options to have their packages delivered this holiday season including alternative delivery locations in more than 900 cities and towns across the U.S. This network of easy, convenient, and contactless package pickup options—via Amazon Hub—offers customers either an attended or unattended experience in neighborhoods, cities and college campuses. Amazon Hub is available for tens of millions of items sold on Amazon.com at no additional cost with the same fast shipping as home delivery, including FREE Prime Same-Day, One-Day, and Two-Day shipping. Non-Prime members can also get FREE shipping for orders over $25; otherwise standard shipping rates apply.
New this holiday season, customers can also enjoy the experience of hunting for great gifts and holiday deals while picking up their Amazon.com order by selecting an Amazon 4-star and Amazon Books location as their delivery location. Prime members can also get FREE Same-Day shipping to these delivery locations with no minimum purchase amount required this year.
To deliver to an Amazon physical retail store or an Amazon Hub location, customers can search for and select the most convenient location for them when prompted at checkout. Once their order is delivered, customers will receive an e-mail notification with details about how and where to pick it up. Customers then simply visit their selected Amazon Hub location to collect their package. Customers have between three and 15 days to pick up their order depending on the Amazon Hub location. Find an Amazon physical retail location or find an Amazon Hub location.
Returns: Free, easy, and convenient returns nationwideCustomers have all been there; sometimes an item—whether a gift or not—just isn’t right. Perhaps it’s a sweater that’s not the right style, a duplicate of an already-owned kitchen appliance, or a home decoration that doesn’t quite work. When this happens, customers can easily return their order through a variety of convenient options.
Customers can buy with confidence knowing that millions of items on Amazon.com are eligible for FREE and convenient returns at more than 18,000 locations in the U.S. Amazon also offers fast and easy returns without a box or a label at over 5,800 locations including Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Fresh Grocery, Amazon Go Stores, UPS Store locations, and Kohl’s; making it even easier for customers to check returns off their holiday to-do list. Customers simply need to bring the item and the QR code generated after starting their return to their selected return drop-off location—no box, no label, no fuss.
Customers who are unsure if they want to keep that sweater or picture frame they received as a gift can take their time, as this year’s return window is even longer: items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020 have an extended return window with returns available until January 31, 2021.
Once a customer is ready to start a return, the process is simple and convenient. Customers select the item(s) to be returned and the reason for returning from the “Returns & Orders” page on Amazon.com or under “Your Orders” via the Amazon app. Customers can then choose from a list of convenient return options, including at least one FREE option, and then drop off their item at a nearby location. Most refunds are issued within a few hours of drop off.
