Wakie Medina

Sometimes a seemingly ordinary day turns out to be an extraordinary one. Wakie Medina with Ayka Logistics, an Amazon Delivery Service Partner (DSP), was driving his usual delivery route in Woodbridge, New Jersey, when he came upon a house in flames. Medina saw fire coming from the roof of the home’s back porch. Without hesitating, he parked his truck and ran inside while a neighbor called 911. Medina saw a teenage boy attempting to extinguish the fire and asked who else was in the home. He quickly determined that a woman and her granddaughter were upstairs, unaware of the impending danger.

Medina quickly ran upstairs, shouting, "The house is on fire! Come down!" He helped the woman and her granddaughter out of the home and ensured the boy had safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

"I did what I had to do and got out of the way and went back to my truck," Medina said. "I was in the right place at the right time."

In a surprise twist, Ashley Latham, the neighbor who called 911 and saw Medina’s heroism was an Amazon employee. She shared Medina’s heroic actions with the company, earning him a “Driver of the Month” commendation and recognition from Amazon leadership, his team at the local delivery station, and neighborhood residents.

"I just thought it was such a brave thing to do," said Latham, the neighbor and Amazon employee who called 911. "Anyone else could have just gotten back in the truck and waited because we knew fire trucks were on the way. But he ran towards the house.”

Medina said the incident simply reflects how delivery drivers are part of the communities where they work. "I wasn't looking for recognition. There wasn't nobody out besides me. [The community] is like my second home,” he said. “That's how I look at it.”

Jazlynn Trevino

In her first week on the job, Jazlynn Trevino of BAS Logistics was completing a delivery route in Lansing, Michigan when she spotted a man in need of urgent medical help in Lansing, Michigan. The man was lying on the ground in his front yard, unable to get up.

Trevino—who previously worked as a nursing assistant—ran from her vehicle, dialed 911, and channeled her nursing instincts to stay with the man until paramedics arrived.

It was fate, Trevino said, that put her in the right place at the right time to help save someone’s life. “It is really in my second nature. I never thought that one day I would be working and find someone who really needed help,” she said.

In honor of the heroic actions, the local police department recognized Trevino for her kindness and bravery in a Citizen’s Award Ceremony. Standing next to her during the ceremony was Milton Scales, the man whose life she helped save. He had fully recovered.

“She went way above and beyond the call of duty, resulting in me having another chance at life. I don't know how to thank her enough,” Scales said before also celebrating Trevino at a special dinner among his family and friends.

Reflecting on what happened, Trevino had simple advice for other delivery drivers and people in the community: look out for others.

“If you see anyone in need of help or anything out of the ordinary, please just stop and ask them if everything is OK, or see if you can be of any assistance,” she said. “Even if they do not need your assistance, you’ve shown that you’re a caring person and you took the extra step just to make sure everything was okay. You never know what you will experience or see as a delivery driver, but the extra step shows that there is still hope in humanity.”

These are just a few of the stories of drivers who are everyday heroes in the communities they serve. Thank you to each of them for going above and beyond to help others in need while delivering for customers.

At Amazon, we take our responsibility as an employer seriously and we are always thinking about how we can empower our employees and partners to succeed and thrive. Learn more about job opportunities at Amazon.