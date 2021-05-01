As we enter Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, I think a lot about my extended community and what the celebration means for us.

Being an Asian American in 2021 means we have the opportunity to assert ourselves by blending the best of both worlds: our heritage and origins with the American culture. In light of the heightened violence against the Asian American community, one thing is clear to me—we are the strongest when we unite as one voice. Amplification is key. I am proud of the Asian American community for their governance and coming together to inspire change by leveraging their own platforms. It has a ripple effect, and I have been seeing immense outreach and socialization across the industries in entertainment, tech, nonprofit, and more. Mostly, I am elated to see allies standing up to show their support. We are all in this together.

One of the ways I continue to support my community is in my role as president of the Asians@Amazon Seattle chapter. Asians@ comprises a multitude of cultures. We showcase our programming and always find innovative ways to highlight them our varied experiences. I often get questions such as, "I am not Asian, can I still join?" I commonly reply: "Absolutely, yes!" Our affinity group welcomes those who are interested in the Asian culture and want to participate in building a sense of community and belonging. We create the opportunity and bring people together—for those looking to explore new ideas, make connections, and learn from one another. I joined for this reason and chose to take an active leadership role to be a change maker in the diversity, equity, and inclusion space.

Meet some of the leaders within Asians@Amazon:

Here are some of the ways you can celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with Amazon:

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Asian/Pacific American Heritage Week was first recognized in 1978, following a joint congressional resolution. The first 10 days of May were chosen to coincide with two important milestones: the arrival in the United States of the first Japanese immigrants (May 7, 1843) and contributions of Chinese workers to the building of the transcontinental railroad, completed May 10, 1869. In 1992, Congress expanded the observance to a month-long celebration that is now known as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

