For Trixie Ingleby, being true to who she is has been a journey of self-discovery. “I was born as male and raised as male,” said Ingleby. “After figuring out who I was, I went from Matthew to Trixie.”

Ingleby joined Amazon two years ago as a Transportation Operations Management (TOM) driver trainer in West Jordan, Utah. Amazon’s wide-ranging health care benefits, including gender affirming surgery, are what first prompted Trixie to apply.

“I came to Amazon because of the benefits,” she said. “I could not have done my surgery without them.”

With the support of her TOM team, managers, and Amazon’s health care benefits, Ingleby was given an opportunity to live her life on her own terms. She hopes that through telling her story, others will be able to find hope and happiness.

“I love the people that I work with. They have been so supportive of me and my journey,” Ingleby said. “I feel welcomed, I feel included, I feel seen, and able to be me.”

