I can vividly remember when I first heard about Amazon launching the Represent the Future Summit in 2020. I knew of—and used—many of Amazon’s services. However, when I attended, I was struck by the breadth and depth of Amazon’s work in the community. The global pandemic had been (and still is) a trying time for many, and I was encouraged to hear about how Amazon was committed to activating its scale for good. I remember being genuinely inspired by the honest perspectives on work-life harmony that leaders such as Ukonwa Ojo, Latasha Gillespie, and Jennifer Salke shared. I tweeted enthusiastically about Dr. Nashlie Sephus and her fireside chat with Arlan Hamilton. By the end of the second day, I was more open than ever to the possibilities and opportunities at Amazon, and what they might mean for me.

Last year’s summit opened a door that started with compelling conversations and ended with me accepting a role at Amazon, and now I’m charged with planning the second Represent the Future Summit. It’s been a full-circle experience to bring together the same kinds of people and stories that solidified my commitment to Amazon, in hopes that my contribution will spark that same connection for the next attendee-turned-Amazonian. Now, Dr. Sephus is an instant message away. I’ve been able to tell Latasha Gillespie in person how it’s a privilege to watch her do what she clearly was born to do—connect people and amplify their stories. In a way, that’s what Represent the Future has come to embody for me as well: The opportunity to connect attendees with the stories and professional perspectives of Amazonians whose paths demonstrate what is possible.

Taking place on August 24-25, the second edition of Represent the Future will bring job-seekers, entrepreneurs, small-business owners, and students together to discuss how they can build strong networks and successful careers. During the virtual event, panels, two-way, dialogue-driven sessions with recruiting and hiring managers, and direct insights from dozens of Black, Latino, and Native American business leaders will be shared.

Attendees can expect informative discussions on topics including:



How and why diverse and inclusive workplaces spur productive businesses and career enrichment for anyone.

Amazon’s goals to be an even more inclusive workplace, including for Black, Latino, and Native American professionals.

Tips on career searches, whether pursuing new opportunities or hiring staff.

The summit is free and open to all. To register for this event, visit www.amazonrepresents.com.