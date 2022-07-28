Back to Amazon
Delivery and Logistics

Our Operations and award-winning Customer Service teams are at the heart of Amazon’s mission to be Earth’s most customer-centric company. Together, we create, we build, and we take ownership for what we do—whether we’re developing new technology in-house, launching an Amazon fulfillment center, or delighting our customers by delivering packages directly to them. We’re constantly creating the ideas, services, and products that make life easier for millions of customers.
A man wearing an Amazon jacket raises the lift on the back of an Amazon delivery truck.
We’ve spent more than two decades building an operations and transportation network that provides fast, reliable delivery for customers and a great place to work for employees and partners. Learn more about the people and processes powering our deliveries every day.
Nick Gallina wears his blue Amazon attire while smiling in front of his delivery van that features the Amazon logo.
Transportation

Amazon's small business transportation providers drive a safe network

Thousands of drivers and small business owners make up Amazon's middle mile and last mile transportation networks.
Read more
