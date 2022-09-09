Innovation is central to how we strive to be Earth’s Best Employer, and Amazon continues to invest in technology that helps make work at our operations safer, simpler, and more productive. As we continue building next-generation workplace technology, we are excited to have signed an agreement for Amazon to acquire Cloostermans.

Based in Belgium, Cloostermans designs and manufactures mechatronics solutions, advanced technology that is used in Amazon operations to help move and stack heavy pallets and totes or package products together for customer delivery. Amazon began working with Cloostermans in 2019, and by focusing Cloostermans’s deep experience in engineering, machinery, and robotics, we will more rapidly deploy solutions in our workplace that support employees in their roles and improve safety at work, and also help reduce packaging waste.

“Amazon’s investments in robotics and technology are supporting how we build a better and safer workplace for our employees and deliver for our customers,” said Ian Simpson, vice president of Global Robotics at Amazon. “As we continue to broaden and accelerate the robotics and technology we design, engineer and deploy across our operations, we look forward to welcoming Cloostermans to Amazon and are excited to see what we can build together.”

Cloostermans’s team of approximately 200 employees will be joining Amazon Global Robotics’ growing presence in Europe. Last year, Amazon launched the European Innovation Lab in Italy, which focuses on new ergonomic technologies. Expanding our design and manufacturing capabilities is just one of the many ways Amazon continues to invest in technologies within our operations. We recently announced a series of new robotic technologies, including Proteus, Amazon’s first fully autonomous mobile robot that uses advanced safety, perception, and navigation technology to maneuver around employees without being confined to restricted areas.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the Amazon family and extending the impact we can have at a global scale,” said Frederik Berckmoes-Joos, CEO of Cloostermans. “Amazon has raised the bar for how supply chain technologies can benefit employees and customers, and we’re looking forward to be part of the next chapter of this innovation.”

Since Amazon began introducing robotics into its facilities in 2012, we have deployed more than 520,000 robotic drive units worldwide while also creating over a million new jobs. Automation has led to new roles at our facilities, including jobs such as robotics and mechatronics maintenance technicians as well as flow control specialists. To support career development, we have introduced apprenticeship programs that offer our employees paid training and on-the-job learning that leads to certification, technical skills, and an opportunity for rewarding work.

Completion of this transaction is subject to closing conditions.

