As shared by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon and Hyundai Motor Company have announced a broad strategic partnership.

"Hyundai is a very innovative company that shares Amazon’s passion for trying to make customers’ lives better and easier every day,” said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. “Our broad, strategic partnership should do just that, from changing the ease with which customers can buy vehicles online to making it simple to use Alexa in Hyundai vehicles for entertainment, shopping, smart home adjustments, and calendar checks to enabling Hyundai to transform their customer experiences and business operations by moving to AWS. We look forward to inventing together for many years.”

José Muñoz, global chief operating officer for Hyundai and president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America, and Marty Mallick, Amazon’s vice president for Worldwide Business and Corporate Development, revealed three key pieces of the announcement at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Here are three key pieces to know about this announcement.



1. In 2024, auto dealers for the first time will be able to sell vehicles in Amazon’s U.S. store, and Hyundai will be the first brand available for customers to purchase.

This new digital shopping experience will make it easy for customers to purchase a new car online, and then pick it up or have it delivered by their local dealership at a time that works best for them. Customers will be able to search on Amazon for available vehicles in their area based on a range of preferences, including model, trim, color, and features; choose their preferred car; and then check out online with their chosen payment and financing options—all within the Amazon experience they already know and trust. This new shopping experience will create another way for dealers to build awareness of their selection and offer convenience to their customers.

Hyundai becomes Amazon’s official launch partner for vehicle sales

2. Hyundai has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider to accelerate its digital transformation using broad and industry-leading AWS capabilities—from compute, storage, database, and analytics to artificial intelligence (generative AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

As part of a new multiyear agreement, Hyundai will become a more data-driven organization with a cloud-first technology strategy, migrating its current on-premises applications—which support everything across research, product engineering, and customer engagement—to AWS. Hyundai will prioritize business cases like manufacturing and supply chain to help optimize production and minimize costs, security, and disaster recovery for resiliency, and connected vehicle development to bring new features to drivers around the globe. In addition, AWS and Hyundai designed and implemented a Master Builder training and certification program to train Hyundai engineers in critical cloud skills.

3. Next-generation Hyundai vehicles will be even more responsive and interactive with Alexa Built-in.

Starting in 2025, customers who purchase Hyundai’s next-generation vehicles will be able to access the hands-free Alexa experience they have at home, while in their car. Hyundai drivers will be able to ask Alexa to play music, podcasts, or audiobooks; set reminders; update to-do lists; and check calendars. Customers will also be able to control their smart home from the road, such as asking to warm up the house on their way home, double-checking doors are locked, and managing smart lighting and Alexa routines. Drivers will also be able to ask Alexa for up-to-date traffic updates or weather reports, and use voice-control with the in-vehicle media player or navigation system—with certain Alexa features accessible even when internet connectivity is intermittent or unavailable.

“We’re excited to be working with Hyundai—the third-largest carmaker in the world and a leading innovator in the industry,” said Mallick during the onstage press conference in LA. “Together, we will provide customers with more of the buying experiences they want—and support dealers with an efficient and effective selling platform.”

“This is a transformational journey we are on together, and we look forward to a very productive long-term relationship with Amazon,” said Muñoz.