At Amazon, our retail strategy has always focused on three things that we know matter to customers: selection, price, and convenience. Those three priorities have guided Amazon from the beginning, and still do today.

That’s why it’s so rewarding to learn this week that customers ranked Amazon No.1 across our selection, value, and online shopping experience, and No.2 overall across online retail customer satisfaction in the newly released American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI)1.

The ACSI survey also ranked Amazon first in measures such as customer loyalty, service quality, meeting customer expectations, and how likely a customer is to recommend Amazon to others.

We know that consumers today have a lot of great options when they’re choosing where and how to shop, so we thank you for choosing and trusting Amazon. We’re committed to working hard every day to deliver the best shopping experience, best selection, and the best prices for our customers.

We couldn’t do any of this without our employees at Amazon who are relentlessly focused on our customers. We are thankful to all Amazonians for their hard work and the big ideas that drive us forward. And our selling partners, including the many small businesses we work with to make sure we’re increasing the selection of products on Amazon.

This is a great reminder that customers notice our hard work, but we can assure you we will continue to invent every day make customers lives better and easier.

[1] ACSI is a registered trademark of the American Customer Satisfaction Index, LLC. ACSI surveys more than 35,000 customers across national retail industries to measure perceptions of value, selection, shopping experience and more. Amazon tied for #1 with one other retailer for selection, online shopping experience and service quality in the 2023 ACSI® Online Retail survey.