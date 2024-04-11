We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Andrew Ng to our Board of Directors effective April 9, 2024. Dr. Ng is the Managing General Partner of AI Fund, a venture studio that supports entrepreneurs to build AI companies; the leader of DeepLearning.AI, an education technology company he founded to provide AI training; Founder of Landing AI, which provides computer vision software; and Chair and co-founder of Coursera, an open online course provider where he was co-Chief Executive Officer until 2014. In addition, he is an adjunct professor at Stanford University.

Dr. Ng is a longtime inventor and business leader with experience at multiple other companies:

From 2014 to 2017, he was Chief Scientist & VP of Baidu, a multinational technology company.

Founding Lead of Google’s Google Brain (Deep Learning) Project, from 2011 to 2012

Artificial intelligence (AI)—and generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) in particular—is one of the most transformational innovations of our time. Dr. Ng is a global leader in both AI and education. His academic and private sector work developing machine learning and deep learning algorithms and supporting companies developing and adopting AI applications will help to inform the Board’s perspective on the opportunities and challenges that AI presents and its transformative social and business potential. Dr. Ng has authored or co-authored more than 200 research papers on machine learning, robotics, and other related fields, bringing deep insight into a range of emerging technologies. We seek to have appropriate experience and perspectives at all levels of the company, including our Board of Directors, and we’re excited to welcome Dr. Ng.

In addition, Judy McGrath has informed us that she will not stand for re-election to our Board at our Annual Meeting of Shareholders. We thank Judy for her decade of service on our Board, and for her dedication and many contributions to the company. We wish her all the best!

For more information on our Board of Directors, visit https://ir.aboutamazon.com/board-of-directors.