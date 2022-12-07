The message below was shared with Amazon employees today.

Just a short note to share that Steve Boom, Candi Castleberry, Udit Madan, and Rob Williams will be joining Steam. Each are very strong leaders, play critical roles at the Company, and exemplify so many of our leadership principles in how they lead every day. Their customer obsession, inventiveness, propensity to be right a lot, curiosity and desire to keep learning, and missionary approach (always focusing on what’s best for customers-- and the company as a whole vs. just their own area) are additional distinguishing characteristics that will make them effective Steam members.

Please join me in welcoming them to Steam, and I look forward to their many valuable contributions to the team moving forward.

Andy