Quick note to share that Panos Panay will be joining Amazon to lead our Devices & Services business (D&S), reporting to me and joining S-Team.

Panos has spent the last 19+ years at Microsoft, where he was most recently EVP and Chief Product Officer, leading the Windows + Devices division. Before this latest role, Panos held a variety of leadership positions, including Corporate VP for Microsoft Devices, as well as GM of Surface and PC Hardware, where he drove the creation and introduction of the Surface product line. As a strong product builder and inventor who has deep experience in both hardware and integrated services, Panos will be a great addition to our D&S organization moving forward.

Panos will start at the end of October, and Dave Limp will work with him over the next couple of months to ensure a smooth transition. I remain quite excited about the invention happening and businesses that we’re building in D&S, and look forward to working with Panos.

Andy

Folks,

Sharing the note from Andy about the new leader for the D&S organization, starting next month.

I’ve known Panos for years, and believe he will be a great addition to this organization moving forward. He is a passionate product leader and I can’t wait to see what all of you invent together. I’ll work diligently with him for the next two months to ensure a smooth transition through our fall launches and getting through our OP1 planning.

Dave-