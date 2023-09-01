The message below was shared with Amazon employees.

Just a short note to share that Dave Brown, Aicha Evans, and Swami Sivasubramanian will be joining steam.

Each are very strong leaders, play critical roles at the Company, and exemplify so many of our leadership principles in how they lead every day. Their customer obsession, inventiveness, propensity to be right a lot, curiosity and ability to learn, humility, very high standards, and missionary approach (always focusing on what’s best for customers-- and the company as a whole vs. just their own area) are distinguishing characteristics that will make them effective steam members.

Additionally, the fact that we’re living in such an unusual time of invention and change makes me extra excited to have this trio join our crew.

Please join me in welcoming them to steam, and I look forward to their many valuable contributions to the team moving forward.

Andy

