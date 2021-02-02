What could be more flawless than Alexa's new form factor? That's our question during this year's Big Game ad. We worked with Michael B. Jordan to help bring #AlexasNewBody to life, showing the special connection we have with Alexa in our daily lives.

Wondering what Alexa and Michael will be up to on game day? Starting February 3, ask, "Alexa, what are your plans for the Big Game?" for a sneak peek. And you can watch all of this year's ads and vote for your favorites, through February 7.

Fire TV and Alexa are also here to help you keep your favorite game-day traditions alive, even if we can't all gather together and watch this year. Don't miss a minute of the action.



No cable, no problem: One of the easiest ways to stream the game on Fire TV or Echo Show is to watch with a CBS All Access subscription through Prime Video Channels.



One of the easiest ways to stream the game on Fire TV or Echo Show is to watch with a CBS All Access subscription through Prime Video Channels. Free streaming: Stream the game live, and for free, on the NFL App or the CBS Sports App, both available on Fire TV. Just say “Alexa, find CBS Sports,” or “Alexa, find the NFL App.”

You can also check in with Coach Alexa all day long to score the ultimate at-home viewing experience:



Football feast: Just say, "Alexa, find me recipes for the Big Game," and you'll be directed to fan favorites from celebrity chefs on Food Network Kitchen along with thousands of additional recipes.



Just say, "Alexa, find me recipes for the Big Game," and you'll be directed to fan favorites from celebrity chefs on Food Network Kitchen along with thousands of additional recipes. Game-day buddy: While social distancing practices continue around the country, Alexa can be your Big Game viewing partner. Simply ask, "Alexa, who is going to win the Big Game?" or "Alexa, give me a football burn!" While you're at it, ask, "Alexa, play the Big Game playlist on Amazon Music" to get pumped up. See more ways you can interact with Alexa

No matter which team you're cheering for this year, Alexa has you covered for all your game-day needs.