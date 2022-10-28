3 cool Ring Video Doorbell features to use this Halloween, from freaky and fun faceplates to Chime Tones

The creepiest day of the year

As Dong says, building all of these seasonal features is no small feat. But ensuring these special Chime Tones and Quick Replies—and all of the other things Ring devices can do—work without a hitch is another challenge entirely.



As the day approaches, the biggest fear for Ring Chief Technology Officer Josh Roth are any potential ghosts in the machine. When traffic soars more than six times typical usage as trick-or-treaters roam door to door, he and his team have to ensure servers won’t fail and service will continue without interruption.



It’s a big ordeal, so they start planning in June, mapping out the technical support they’ll need to ensure they have the capacity to keep all the alerts sounding. Roth’s team also runs game-day testing, which means mimicking the holiday demand to ensure the Ring team has all of the Amazon Web Services cloud service support they need, plus extra, just in case. They also test how they route the cloud-based traffic, in case one area risks overload.



A big help, Roth says, is the rolling nature of the timing. Unlike major sporting events, where people across the country and world have parties at the exact same time, Halloween flows. There’s an early uptick on the east coast, then a later swell as the sun starts to dip in the midwestern skies. That’s easier to support.



But Roth and the Ring team aren’t just observing and working from afar. They join in the fun, wearing costumes as they work to keep the servers humming (Roth once came as a centaur; one of his staff crafted a handmade, human-sized Ring Video Doorbell costume).



As November 1 dawns, social media and text messages teem with Ring videos from the night—parents sharing Halloween videos with grandparents, and friends sharing the Ring video they’ve captured on social media.



The Ring teams take a few days to let the systems and people catch up from their biggest night of the year.



Then, they make plans to do it all again.