Alexa Skills are voice-activated apps that add functionality to your experience with Alexa. There are more than 100,000 skills available in the Alexa Skills store, which means you can find one to help with almost anything. Some of our favorites include the, which can help you choose the perfect cocktail to pair with a recipe, and the, which offers tips to store food, determine expiration dates, and even revive items that are past their prime. You can also create your very own Alexa Skill with Blueprints. We recommend theBlueprint, which can help you decide who gets dish duty after the holidays.