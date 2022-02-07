Wouldn’t it be amazing if Alexa could read your mind? Just kidding, you wouldn’t want that. That’s what we learn in this year’s Big Game ad, #AlexaMindReader. This year’s spot features Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost at home as they put their Alexa game-day routine into action and imagine a world in which Alexa could read their minds.
Alexa is here to help you get ready for the Big Game no matter how—or where—you’re celebrating this year.
- For game-day predictions, ask, “Alexa, who’s going to win the Big Game?”
- For the perfect game-day guacamole, say, “Alexa, add avocados to my shopping list,” or ask, “Alexa, how do I make guacamole?”
- For more game-day fun, say, “Alexa, tell me a football joke,” or, “Alexa, announce a touchdown."
For the ultimate at-home game-day experience on Sunday, February 13, Fire TV and Alexa are here to help!
- Say, “Alexa, play the Big Game” to catch all the action on Fire TV.
- Stream live on Peacock or through a live tv subscription with Hulu + Live TV, Sling, or YouTube TV*.
- Cable subscribers can log into the NBC Sports app.
- The NFL app will stream the game for free.
- Echo Show customers can also tune in via Hulu + Live TV on select devices.
No matter which team you're cheering for this year, Alexa has you covered for all your game-day needs. And don’t forget to watch all of this year’s ads and vote for your favorite through February 13.
*Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply. Some apps may not be available on all Fire TV devices. Subscriptions required.