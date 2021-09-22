For the first time ever, Amazon has teamed up with singer and songwriter Billie Eilish to release a one-of-a-kind, limited-edition Echo Studio, giving fans one of the most immersive ways to listen to her critically acclaimed sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, on Amazon Music Unlimited.

The new Billie Eilish Limited-Edition Echo Studio is adorned with the album’s cover art, with Billie at the forefront against a backdrop of soft beige-hued fabric. Echo Studio is perfect for listening to Billie Eilish’s latest collection of songs in spatial audio, a multidimensional audio format available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers that adds space, clarity, and depth to music, so you hear sound from every direction. The new Billie Eilish Limited-Edition Echo Studio is available for pre-order starting September 22 for $229.99, and will ship to customers in October. Customers will also receive a free six-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited with the device.

“My new limited-edition Echo Studio is available for pre-order now,” said Billie Eilish. “I can’t wait for my cutie fans to be able to listen to my new album Happier Than Ever in spatial audio, available on Amazon Music Unlimited.”

Echo Studio is Amazon’s best-sounding Echo ever. It automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes audio playback to deliver optimal sound—no matter where you put the device in the room. It has a 5.25-inch woofer and 330W of peak power to produce deep, rich bass by using the bass aperture at the bottom to maximize airflow and bass output from the woofer. The 1-inch tweeter and three, 2-inch midrange speakers deliver dynamic midranges and crisp high frequencies. Plus, it has a 24-bit DAC and a power amplifier with 100 kHz of bandwidth for high-res lossless music playback.

In addition to high-fidelity sound on Echo Studio, you also get access to Alexa so you can voice control your world. Just ask Alexa to play a song, artist, or genre to hear your favorite music through Echo Studio's five directional speakers. You can also check the weather, set timers and reminders, and control compatible devices with Echo Studio's built-in Zigbee smart home hub. Automate your day with Alexa by setting up fun, music-inspired Routines, including having Echo Studio play your favorite Billie Eilish song at a specific time in the morning. Or, take it one step further and create the ultimate dance party by setting up multiroom music with other compatible Echo devices, so you can enjoy Billie Eilish vibes throughout your home. Coming soon, you'll also be able to set special Billie Eilish alarms.

We can’t wait to hear what fans think about the Billie Eilish Limited-Edition Echo Studio and listening to Happier Than Ever in spatial audio through Amazon Music Unlimited. And be sure to follow @AmazonMusic and @Alexa99 on Twitter and Instagram for special device giveaways in the near future.

Here are a few things to try once you get your hands on one:

“Alexa, play the Billie Eilish Takeover on Amazon Music”

“Alexa, what can I ask Billie Eilish?

“ Alexa, play Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish ”

Happier Than Ever ” “Alexa, play that song that goes ‘Try not to abuse your power’”

“Alexa, play 'Getting Older' by Billie Eilish”

Learn more about the Billie Eilish Limited-Edition Echo Studio.