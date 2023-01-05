The 9 best things Amazon announced at CES 2023

Amazon’s vision for the smart home has long been based on open APIs and interoperability. That’s why there are over 140,000 Alexa-compatible smart home device models and over 300 million in-field devices from different brands that are already connected to Alexa and working well together. The company is also a leading contributor to Matter—a new standard developed by theto connect smart home systems and devices so they work together seamlessly.Last year, Amazon completed its initial wave of Matter rollout when it brought support for the standard to 17 different models of Echo devices, Plugs, Switches, and Bulbs. At CES,the next phase of its Matter launch, bringing support for the standard to well over 100 million in-field devices across 30 different Echo and eero models. Once completed, it will be the largest footprint of Matter-supported devices yet.In addition, Amazon will bring Matter to new device types like thermostats, blinds, and sensors, along with support for Matter device setup in the Alexa iOS app and Thread border router support on the Echo (4Gen). With these updates, plus broad support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, Thread, and Zigbee across Amazon and Alexa devices, customers can mix and match smart home devices from a range of brands with the confidence that they will just work.