Prime Day is finally here, and if you’ve been eyeing a new Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, or other Amazon device, now might be the perfect time to buy it.

Below is a look at seven of the best Amazon devices currently available for less than $100 for Prime Day. Read more about Prime Day and other great offers on our Prime Day live blog.

Ring Video Doorbell

1080p HD video doorbell with features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

List price: $99.99

Sale price: $54.99

Prime Day savings: 45%

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Alexa can show you even more with an 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers that bring entertainment to life. Make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered.

List price: $129.99

Sale price: $59.99

Prime Day savings: 54%

Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd gen)

Premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Sealed in-ear design and active noise cancellation limit background noise.

List price: $119.99

Sale price: $64.99

Prime Day savings: 46%

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB

Featuring a 6.8” display, adjustable warm light, and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

List price: $139.99

Sale price: $89.99

Prime Day savings: 36%

Kindle Kids (2022 Release)

With a high-resolution 300 ppi display, 16 GB of storage, and up to six weeks of battery life. Includes a kid-friendly cover, one year of Amazon Kids+, and two-year warranty.

List price: $119.99

Sale price: $74.99

Prime Day savings: 38%

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet

Everything in Fire HD 10, plus wireless charging, 4 GB RAM, and a soft-touch finish.

List price: $179.99

Sale price: $94.99

Prime Day savings: 47%

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet

Get a full-feature tablet made for big kids ages 6–12, and includes one year of age-appropriate Amazon Kids+ content and a slim, kid-friendly case.

List price: $149.99

Sale price: $74.99

Prime Day savings: 50%

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day kicked off on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, giving Prime members around the world 48 hours of exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands and categories.

Ready to join Prime?

Customers who are not yet Prime members and want to get the most out of Amazon on Prime Day can join or start a 30-day free trial now. You can also visit the Prime Day hub to explore all your Prime benefits.