Prime Day 2023 is here, which means it’s a great time to take advantage of deep discounts on tons of Amazon devices.

Whether you’re in the market for a new video doorbell, an Echo device, or a Fire TV Stick, you’re in luck. Tons of these devices are on sale right now—and some are even less than $50.

Below is a look at nine Amazon devices currently available for less than $50. Read more about Prime Day and other great offers on our Prime Day live blog.

Blink Mini

Monitor the inside of your home day and night with our 1080P HD indoor plug-in smart security camera with motion detection and two-way audio.

List price: $34.99

Sale price: $17.50

Prime Day savings: 50%

Blink Video Doorbell

Answer your door no matter where you are from your smartphone with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio.

List price: $59.99

Sale price: $29.99

Prime Day savings: 50%

All-new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen)

Watch over your home day or night in 1080p HD video with Live View and Color Night Vision.

List price: $59.99

Sale price: $29.99

Prime Day savings: 50%

Fire TV Stick 4K

Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

List price: $49.99

Sale price: $22.99

Prime Day savings: 54%

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Our most powerful streaming stick—40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.

List price: $54.99

Sale price: $24.99

Prime Day savings: 55%

All-new Echo Pop

This compact smart speaker with Alexa features full sound that's great for bedrooms and small spaces. Small enough to blend in and mighty enough to stand out.

List price: $39.99

Sale price: $17.99

Prime Day savings: 55%

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Our best sounding Echo Dot yet! Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room.

List price: $49.99

Sale price: $22.99

Prime Day savings: 54%

All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Set alarms and timers, sleep soundly with a relaxing playlist, start your morning with a smart home routine, see your calendar or weather clearly—all with your voice.

List price: $89.99

Sale price: $44.99

Prime Day savings: 50%

All-new Echo Buds (2023 Release)

Hear it loud and clear with 12mm drivers delivering crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Be heard with two microphones and a voice detection accelerometer for crystal clear communication.

List price: $49.99

Sale price: $34.99

Prime Day savings: 30%

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

List price: $24.99

Sale price: $12.99

Prime Day savings: 48%

Luna Controller + FREE 1-month Luna+ (new subscriber offer)

This bundle includes the Official Luna Wireless Controller and one-month subscription to Luna+. With over 100 games, Luna+ offers something for everyone.

List price: $69.99

Sale price: $39.99

Prime Day savings: 43%

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day kicked off on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, giving Prime members around the world 48 hours of exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands and categories.

Ready to join Prime?

Customers who are not yet Prime members and want to get the most out of Amazon on Prime Day can join or start a 30-day free trial now. You can also visit the Prime Day hub to explore all your Prime benefits.