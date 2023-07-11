It’s Amazon Prime Day! If you’ve been thinking about buying a new Echo device, now is a great time. From smart speakers, to wireless earbuds, Echo offers options for at home and on the go.

Below is a look at all the best Echo device deals available for Prime Day 2023. Read more about Prime Day and other great deals on our Prime Day live blog.

Echo Pop deal

Echo Pop’s compact design makes it great for bedrooms, dorm rooms, apartments, or any small space in the home, while its front-facing directional speaker delivers full sound. Easily ask Alexa to read audiobooks, track the record of a favorite sports team, control smart lights and plugs, or reorder household essentials. And in two all-new color options—Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal, easily add a fun pop of color to any space.

Echo Pop

List price: $39.99

Sale Price: $17.99

Prime Day savings: 55%

Echo Dot deals

Echo Dot is our most popular smart speaker and features a sleek design and improved audio for vibrant sound anywhere in your home. With Echo Dot, you can stay on track with help from Alexa, control compatible smart home devices and start routines with your motion.

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

List price: $49.99

Sale Price: $22.99

Prime Day savings: 54%

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen)

List price: $59.99

Sale Price: $27.99

Prime Day savings: 53%

Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen)

List price: $59.99

Sale Price: $29.99

Prime Day savings: 50%

Echo deal

Echo combines premium sound, a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, and a temperature sensor. Powerful speakers deliver clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room.

Echo (4th Gen)

List price: $99.99

Sale Price: $54.99

Prime Day savings: 45%

Echo Show deals

The various Echo Show devices all feature a built-in screen and great audio quality. They’re all able to control compatible smart home devices and offer various other features, including video calling capabilities, movie streaming, and more.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

List price: $89.99

Sale Price: $44.99

Prime Day savings: 50%

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids

List price: $99.99

Sale Price: $49.99

Prime Day savings: 50%

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

List price: $129.99

Sale Price: $59.99

Prime Day savings: 54%

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

List price: $249.99

Sale Price: $162.99

Prime Day savings: 35%

Echo Show 15

List price: $279.98

Sale Price: $181.98

Prime Day savings: 35%

On-the-go Echo deals

On-the-go Echo devices allow you to bring Alexa with you wherever you go.

Echo Buds (2023 release)

Regular price: $49.99

Sale Price: $34.99

Prime Day savings: 30%

Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd Gen) wireless charging

List price: $139.99

Sale Price: $84.99

Prime Day savings: 39%

Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd Gen) wired charging

List price: $119.99

Sale Price: $64.99

Prime Day savings: 46%

Echo Auto (2nd Gen)

List price: $54.99

Sale Price: $34.99

Prime Day savings: 36%

How do I choose which Echo is right for me?

If you’re wondering which Echo device is best for your wants or needs, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the most popular and newest Echo smart speakers and what makes each one great.

What is Prime Day?

If you missed the early Prime Day deals, don’t worry! Starting July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, Prime members around the world will have 48 hours of exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands and categories.

How can Alexa help you shop this Prime Day?

Prepare for Prime Day: Save items to your Cart, Wish List or Saved for Later in the Amazon app, website, or on your Echo device. Alexa will send notifications when those items go live on deal. Just ask “What are my notifications” and don’t miss any deals on hot items.

Save items to your Cart, Wish List or Saved for Later in the Amazon app, website, or on your Echo device. Alexa will send notifications when those items go live on deal. Just ask “What are my notifications” and don’t miss any deals on hot items. Let Alexa shop for you : When a deal goes live, don’t lift a finger—instead, ask Alexa to buy it using the default payment and delivery address by saying, “ Alexa, buy it for me .”

: When a deal goes live, don’t lift a finger—instead, ask Alexa to buy it using the default payment and delivery address by saying, “ .” Browse Deals & Discounts: Customers can browse millions of deals by using voice commands like, “Alexa, show me deals” on Echo Show.

Ready to join Prime?

Customers who are not yet Prime members and want to get the most out of Amazon on Prime Day can join or start a 30-day free trial now. You can also visit the Prime Day hub to explore all your Prime benefits.