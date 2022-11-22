Andy Cohen shares 3 ways he uses his Amazon devices and Alexa to hack the holiday season

3. Greet your loved ones with the perfect gift

For Cohen, the holidays are about being together with the people he loves. Cohen’s parents are flying in from St. Louis this year to help celebrate, spend time with the kids, and exchange gifts. “For me, giving is way more meaningful than receiving because you can put so much thought into it,” he said.



But for Cohen, like many others, running around and shopping for those gifts can be time consuming.



That’s where the Echo Show 15 comes in. Cohen just says, “Alexa, give me gift ideas,” and he can shop through millions of items from Amazon.com. He’s targeting a train set for his son. “Don’t tell him,” Cohen said.



Cohen’s holiday hacks help give him some rare down time to enjoy. By helping take away the stress of holiday prep, Alexa helps Cohen focus on the things that matter most: the people he cares about.