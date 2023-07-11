Prime Day 2023 is here, which means you can take advantage of discounts on tons of Amazon Fire TV devices.

Prime Day is the best time to upgrade your streaming set up. With deals on devices including streaming sticks to smart TVs to awesome accessories like the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, there’s a Fire TV device for everyone.

If you missed the early Prime Day deals, don’t worry! Below are 11 of the top Fire TV deals available for Prime Day 2023. You can learn more about Prime Day and other great deals on our Prime Day live blog.

Fire TV Stick

Regular price: $39.99

Prime Day price: $16.99 (58% discount)

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Regular price: $54.99

Prime Day price: $24.99 (55% discount)

Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Regular price: $34.99

Prime Day price: $27.99 (20% discount)

Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series Smart TV

Regular price: $199.99

Prime Day price: $129.99 (35% discount)

Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series Smart TV

Regular price: $759.99

Prime Day price: $559.99 (26% discount)

Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series Smart TV

Regular price: $1,049.99

Prime Day price: $719.99 (31% discount)

Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart TV with Fire TV built in

Regular price: $419.99

Prime Day price: $199.99 (52% discount)

Hisense 58-inch 4K QLED Smart TV with Fire TV built in

Regular price: $599.99

Prime Day price: $349.99 (42% discount)

Toshiba 32-inch LED HD Smart TV with Fire TV built in

Regular price: $159.99

Prime Day price: $99.99 (38% discount)

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart TV with Fire TV built in

Regular price: $329.99

Prime Day price: $179.99 (45% discount)

TCL 65-inch 4K QLED Smart TV with Fire TV built in

Regular price: $699.99

Prime Day Price: $528.00 (25% discount)

Learn more about all these great deals and to discover the entire Fire TV family of devices.

What is Prime Day?

Starting July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, Prime members around the world will have 48 hours of exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands and categories.

Ready to join Prime?

Customers who are not yet Prime members and want to get the most out of Amazon on Prime Day can join or start a 30-day free trial today. You can also visit the Prime Day hub to explore all your Prime benefits.