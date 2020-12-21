We’re humbled by how people are using Amazon devices like Echo and Ring—and services like Alexa—to stay connected, entertained, and spread cheer this holiday season. Below are just some of the stories that brightened our day.

Staying connected with family

Michael and his family live far away from his elderly parents and use Ring to check in on them and say hello each day. Michael says, "As you can hear... it’s fair to say that has made his day."

In things I never thought I’d see, my 89-year-old gran now has an Amazon echo and can receive video calls from all the family so she can see everyone instead of just audio calls. Although I think she is even more enjoying getting #Alexa to tell jokes and ring Santa 😂 ✨🎅🏻 — Claire Williamson (@clairewilliam22) December 3, 2020

I set up an Amazon Echo at my Mom’s this evening and it has led to some of the greatest holiday laughter in years.



From playing animal 🦒 sounds to Jeopardy to oldie’s music, to riddles and nursery rhymes.



“Alexa, do you believe in Santa Claus ?🎅 “ — Jonathan Isbill MS, RD (@ZaZa_GOML) December 14, 2020

Making home more festive

Keeping gifts a surprise

Nicely done #Alexa -- I asked what was delivered today and she's programmed to not say what's inside my Amazon order during the holidays #smarttech #holidaysurprises — Cassie Dono (@cassie_dono) December 2, 2020

... And discovering surprises

Cory's wife couldn’t lift the Christmas gift they bought for their children. So instead, she covered it in a blanket. But curiosity got the best of the kids, and they removed the blanket, only to react with what Cory said was "pure excitement and joy."

Discovering holiday surprises

Will and his fiancée are both nurses. When they get home from work, he says they're often "tired and mentally worn down." On this night, Will decided to bring his future wife a little laugh by dressing up as an inflatable gingerbread man in their front yard.

Enjoying holiday music

You know that the festive season can’t be too far away when you’re dancing round the kitchen to @mrmichaelball’s Christmas album! #Christmas #music #Alexa ❤️your music Mr Ball! pic.twitter.com/l5hosggsbw — Kelly (@barton_kell) November 12, 2020

If you’re not listening to your #Alexa at full blast with your two kids this morning then you’re missing out on pre #Christmas hype fun. — Steve (@Bettszee) December 12, 2020

Receiving messages from Santa

A massive THANKYOU to @alexa99 and the main man, Mr S Claus, for bringing Christmas joy to my house this morning during lockdown. Can’t wait for tomorrow’s update!! One very happy small person. pic.twitter.com/cPrT1Npvws — Catherine A (@a_catherine1) November 21, 2020

Love it when you ask @alexa99 ‘how many days left till Christmas’ and it sends a message from Santa which is different everyday! Fair play the boys love it!........and me 👍 — Andy Jones (@AndyJones_1) November 25, 2020

Catching the first snow

Watch what happens when Sharilyn’s son saw snow for the first time in years. Sharilyn said this video of her son was the first thing she saw when she woke up, and it was the best start to her day.