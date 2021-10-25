Amazon Devices and Ring teamed up with the queen of Halloween, Dorinda Medley, to transform her iconic Blue Stone Manor into a spooky smart home.
“Alexa, make it nice—and spooky!” As Halloween weekend creeps up, now is the time to update your decor with smart home devices and features. From Alexa utterances like “Alexa, trick or treat!” to seasonal Ring doorbell faceplates (including bats and spiderwebs), and color-changing smart light bulbs, the options for spookify-ing your home are endless.
Amazon Devices and Ring worked with Dorinda Medley, television personality, entrepreneur, author, hostess, philanthropist, and Real Housewives of New York City alum, to show customers how they can bring their decor to life with smart home technology. Known for her elaborate holiday displays and parties, she’s sharing tips and tricks to help Halloween enthusiasts impress guests and trick-or-treaters this season.
“Decorating for Halloween is a tradition, a sport, and my favorite game, which is why I’m so excited to work with Amazon Devices and Ring to take my decor to the next level, making it spookier than ever before with easy-to-use smart home technology,” said Medley.
Check out the tips below and try some for yourself this season to upgrade your decor from so-so to so, so spooky!
1.Make a spooky first impression with your entrywayDecorating starts with the entryway—it’s the first impression for guests and, of course, it’s where you greet trick-or-treaters, so consider how you’re setting the tone. This year, I created a festive Halloween scene with a variety of pumpkins and florals, and some creepy accents. I also gave my Ring Doorbell a makeover with a festive seasonal faceplate and set up a “scream” Chime Tone for when guests ring the doorbell—bats, ghosts, howls, and spooky organ tones are some of the other options.
2.Go big with life-size animatronics and dramatic detailsI love over-the-top decor like larger-than-life animatronics, humanlike characters, and glowing pumpkins. At my house, I have a life-size dragon, skeleton, zombie, clown—the list goes on. And now, my electronic decor is connected with Amazon Smart Plugs, so I can just ask Alexa to turn them on. Halloween is a time to go all out, and let’s face it, I want you to be scared.
3.Mix old and new decorI love to mix unique vintage pieces from local shops with new finds from Amazon. Since Blue Stone Manor was built in 1902, I pair vintage pieces that match the bones of the house with some modern touches that make the old new, and the new scary. Everyone knows that I love a themed dinner table, and my Halloween table includes glassware and decor fit for Dracula—that’s the theme this year for Blue Stone Manor.
4.Layer in spooky lightingLighting sets the scene and makes you feel like you’re in a real haunted house. On my dining room table and throughout the house, I mix different styles of candles, candelabras, and smart lighting to create a spooky ambiance.
5.Create an Insta-worthy photo momentAnd of course, what would Halloween be without a Halloween costume? When decorating, imagine a great photo moment in your favorite Halloween costume and decorate accordingly. I love taking photos near my floral-dressed mannequin, or simply decking out the mantel with pumpkins and ghosts. Black-and-white decor also helps create the perfect dramatic setup for a photo.
6.Ask Alexa for some fun Halloween surprises to entertain your guestsI love my Echo Show 10 and have been testing out Halloween utterances and Alexa Skills in preparation for my Halloween dinner party, like “Alexa, start Spooky Halloween Sounds” and “Alexa, tell me a zombie joke.” I also use it to find inspiration for new recipes, like my annual Halloween punch.
Whether you’re spending Halloween at home with family passing out candy to trick-or-treaters, or going all out with an extravagant soiree, it’s easy to have a spooky, safe, and smart Halloween. Happy Halloween!