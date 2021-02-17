Obsession over you—our customer—has always been at the core of everything we do. We obsess over how our devices can add value to your life—whether that’s helping you stay connected with friends and family, keeping you entertained and organized, or making your day a little easier. You have always played a critical role in helping us decide what products to build, which is why we launched Day 1 Editions—a program designed to introduce products we love, and want your early feedback on. We recently launched Echo Frames through the Day 1 Editions program, and your feedback was so valuable that we had to ask ourselves: How can we involve customers even earlier in the process?

That led us to create Build It, a new Day 1 Editions program that gives you a say in what products we build next. The idea is simple: We’ll periodically present you with some of our favorite concepts, and you tell us which ones you want to see built by pre-ordering them. If a concept reaches its pre-order goal in 30 days, we’ll begin to build it—and supporters like you will be among the first to get their hands on it. When you pre-order, you will lock in a special price, and you’ll only be charged if and when the product ships. If the pre-order goal is not met, the product will not be built, and you won’t be charged. It’s low risk, high reward, and a whole lot of fun.

Pre-orders are available now, and the special promo price will only be available for 30 days, through March 19. If your favorite concept doesn’t get built this time, don’t worry—there are more fun ideas to come. It’s only Day 1 for Build It. Learn more.

Meet the Concepts

The Build It concepts going live today include a smart sticky note printer, a smart nutrition scale, and a smart cuckoo clock—and they all work with Alexa. For this first wave of concepts, we’ll build at least one based on your pre-orders; and if they each hit their pre-order goals, we’ll build them all. Take a look:

Smart Sticky Note Printer

Using voice-to-print technology, this hands-free smart sticky note printer that works with Alexa makes it easy to print your shopping lists, to-do lists, reminders, and calendar events, or fun items like puzzles—all you have to do is ask. The printer uses thermal technology, so it never needs ink or toner, and paper rolls are easy to refill. The Smart Sticky Note Printer is available for a special pre-order price of $89.99.

Learn more about the Smart Sticky Note Printer.

Smart Nutrition Scale

A smart scale that works with Alexa to offer hands-free, instant access to nutritional information for thousands of ingredients and food based on weight. Paired with an Echo Show, you can also view nutritional information at a glance. Alexa remembers your frequently used foods and defaults to those items. Simply say, “Alexa, ask Smart Scale how much sugar is in these blueberries,” or “Alexa, ask Smart Scale to weigh 200 calories of blueberries.” The Smart Nutrition Scale is available for a special pre-order price of $34.99.

Learn more about the Smart Nutrition Scale.

Smart Cuckoo Clock

This cuckoo clock is a fun way to help keep you and your family organized. It works with Alexa and features 60 LEDs, a mechanical pop-out cuckoo bird, and built-in speakers for timers and alarms. The clock has a removable pendulum so you can mount it on a wall or place it on a shelf. You can also easily configure it to sound on the hour or schedule it to mute the sound and motion at certain times. To get started, just say, “Alexa, set a 20-minute timer,” or “Alexa, set a dinner alarm for 6 p.m.” The Smart Cuckoo Clock is available to pre-order at a special price of $79.99.

Learn more about the Smart Cuckoo Clock.