Amazon stands behind our customers and the products in our store. We are extending our A-to-z Guarantee to protect customers in the unlikely event a defective product sold through Amazon.com causes property damage or personal injury—regardless of who sells it.

Amazon originally launched the A-to-z Guarantee more than 20 years ago to provide customers with a hassle-free return process for products sold and fulfilled by third-party sellers. This helped customers more confidently shop from sellers, raising the bar on customer experience and driving sellers’ growth.

Now, in the unlikely event a defective product sold through Amazon.com causes property damage or personal injury, Amazon will directly pay customers for claims under $1,000—which account for more than 80% of cases—at no cost to sellers, and may step in to pay claims for higher amounts if the seller is unresponsive or rejects a claim we believe to be valid. We are also launching Amazon Insurance Accelerator to help sellers buy insurance at competitive rates from trusted providers. We’re excited that these innovations create a more trustworthy shopping and selling experience for customers and sellers in our store.

Amazon expands A-to-z Guarantee to efficiently resolve defective product claims for customers and sellers

Beginning September 1, for products sold through Amazon.com, Amazon will facilitate resolution of property damage and personal injury claims between the customer, the seller, and their insurance provider. Customers can contact Amazon Customer Service, and we will notify the seller and help them address the claim. If a seller does not respond to a claim, Amazon will step in to directly address the immediate customer concern, bear the cost ourselves, and separately pursue the seller. If a seller rejects a claim we believe is valid, Amazon may also step in to address the customer concern; in these cases, sellers will continue to have the opportunity to defend their product against the claim. This streamlined process will save time, money, and effort for both customers and sellers. By standing behind customers and the products in our store, regardless of who sells them, Amazon is going far beyond our legal obligations and what any other marketplace service provider is doing today to protect customers.

When a customer files a claim, Amazon will combine our advanced fraud and abuse detection systems with external, independent insurance fraud experts to analyze the claim. We will present valid claims to sellers and deny unsubstantiated, frivolous, or abusive claims. By doing this work on behalf of sellers, we save them from having to investigate these claims on their own.

Amazon pays for claims under $1,000, saving sellers time and money

Amazon will resolve and pay for valid property damage and personal injury claims against sellers under $1,000 as a concession to customers. Claims under $1,000 account for more than 80% of cases in our store, and Amazon will bear these costs and not seek reimbursement from sellers who abide by our policies and hold valid insurance. Sellers will be kept informed at every step so they can continue to ensure their products are safe.

Amazon Insurance Accelerator makes it easier and more affordable for sellers to protect their businesses

Sellers have long been required to obtain product liability insurance, and we’re making it easier and more affordable for them to do so. We worked with an insurance broker to create Amazon Insurance Accelerator, a network of vetted insurance providers who will evaluate and, if appropriate, offer liability insurance at competitive rates to qualifying sellers. Sellers only pay for the cost of the insurance itself. Sellers are not required to use a provider within Amazon Insurance Accelerator; they can continue to obtain insurance from any qualified insurance provider of their choice. Most of our sellers are small and medium-sized businesses and they’ve created over 2 million jobs and opportunities in their communities. We’re proud to continue supporting their growth through programs like Amazon Insurance Accelerator that help them find trusted resources at competitive prices.

Amazon continues to provide an industry-leading shopping and selling experience for customers and sellers

The expansion of the A-to-z Guarantee builds on the substantial investments we continue to make to innovate on our shopping and selling experience.

We stand behind our customers, sellers, and the hundreds of millions of safe and compliant products offered in our store. With our expanded A-to-z Guarantee, we’re proud to continue providing customers peace of mind every time they shop in our store and to help our sellers increase sales and grow their businesses.

