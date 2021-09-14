At Amazon, we’re always looking for ways to improve the customer experience, such as making in-person shopping trips faster and more effortless with technologies and services like Just Walk Out technology, the Amazon Dash Cart, and Amazon One. Customers have told us that they love these options when they’re shopping, and we think they may love them in other everyday experiences, too. That’s why I’m excited to share some news about Amazon One, our fast, convenient, and contactless way for people to use their palm to enter, identify, and pay.

As we approach the first anniversary of the launch of Amazon One later this month, I’m excited to share that it’s now available as an option to enter Denver, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Amazon One will be offered by Amazon at the venue, where AXS, a leading digital ticketing company, will deploy standalone ticketing pedestals including Amazon One. This means, upon enrolling their AXS Mobile ID with Amazon One, fans now have the option to simply scan their palm to enter concerts and events much faster and easier than before.

It’s the first time the Amazon One service is available outside Amazon and Whole Foods Market stores and for entry into an entertainment venue, and we’re excited about the potential for expansion to other locations where entry lines can be long and time consuming. The AXS entry option is live today at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and we expect it to be added to more AXS ticketed venues in the future.

Here’s how Amazon One works with AXS at Red Rocks Amphitheatre: When entering the venue, fans who have enrolled with Amazon One for AXS ticketing can choose to simply scan their palm instead of their mobile ID or ticket. Fans can enroll at a dedicated station just before they enter the amphitheatre or at a second enrollment station inside the amphitheatre for future AXS events. Enrollment takes less than a minute, and guests will have the option to enroll with just one palm or both.

When a ticketholder is ready to enter the amphitheatre using their palm, there is a designated entry line where Amazon One is enabled. When a fan hovers their palm over the Amazon One device, a unique palm signature is built by our computer vision technology. The service is designed to be highly secure and uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person’s unique palm signature. Once enrolled, the service is contactless and ticketholders can use their palm to enter AXS ticketed venues in less than a second or two. We’re excited to soon hear how AXS fans like using Amazon One to effortlessly enter their favorite events, so they can spend less time waiting in line and more time enjoying the event.

“We are proud to work with Amazon to continue shaping the future of ticketing through cutting-edge innovation,” said Bryan Perez, CEO of AXS. “We are also excited to bring Amazon One to our clients and the industry at a time when there is a need for fast, convenient, and contactless ticketing solutions. At AXS, we are continually deploying new technologies to develop secure and smarter ticketing offerings that improve the fan experience before, during, and after events.” Learn more about the AXS announcement.

In addition to AXS, Amazon One is now available at more than 60 locations at select Amazon Go, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Pop Up stores. We’ve rolled out the service in several regions, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state, and Washington D.C.

Since we first launched Amazon One, tens of thousands of customers have signed up and used the service to enter and pay at participating Amazon stores. They tell us they appreciate the contactless nature—especially in today’s environment—and how quick and easy it is to enroll and use. We expect to continue to add Amazon One as an option in additional Amazon stores in the coming months, and you can find a location featuring Amazon One near you at one.amazon.com.

FAQs

How do I use Amazon One?

Amazon One is very easy to use and takes less than a minute to enroll. Once registered, each time a customer wants to use Amazon One to enter or pay at an Amazon physical store, or to identify and enter at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and future participating AXS venues, they’ll just hold their palm above the device for about a second or so, and be on their way. It’s that simple.

What is the device actually scanning when it creates my unique palm signature?

When you hold your palm over the Amazon One device, the technology evaluates multiple aspects of your palm. No two palms are alike, so we analyze all these aspects with our vision technology and select the most distinct identifiers on your palm to create your palm signature.

If I decide I don’t want to use Amazon One any more after signing up, what should I do?

If you decide you don’t want to use Amazon One anymore, you can cancel your Amazon One ID. Amazon will permanently delete your palm signature after completion of any remaining transactions.

Who has access to my palm signature when I use Amazon One devices at a third-party location?

In order for the service to work for customers at participating locations, including at third parties, customers scan their palm so we can create their Amazon One ID and palm signature. This Amazon One palm signature is stored in a secure zone in the cloud and third parties do not have access to this data. As is true across the company, all sensitive data is treated in accordance with our long-standing policies for privacy and data security.

How do you protect customer data?

We understand that how we protect customer data may be top-of-mind for some customers. At Amazon, earning and maintaining customer trust is very important. We take data security and privacy seriously, and any sensitive data is treated in accordance with our long-standing policies.

Do any other third-party customers besides AXS plan to use Amazon One?

For now, we’re excited to see how fans at Red Rocks Amphitheatre enjoy using AXS including Amazon One. We are in active discussions with several other potential customers, but beyond that, we’ll have to ask you to stay tuned.

To learn more about Amazon One, visit one.amazon.com.