Since launching Same-Day Delivery, we’ve continued to bring customers new levels of convenience and more delivery options to choose from. Our move to make Same-Day Delivery even faster is just one example of a delivery innovation that gives customers more choice, speed, and convenience when receiving their packages.

Last year, we announced that Amazon Prime members in Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando, and Dallas became eligible for even faster Same-Day Delivery with the ability to order from up to 3 million items across a dozen categories, including Baby, Beauty & Health, Kitchen & Dining, Electronics, Pet Supplies, and more. In November, we expanded the service to two more cities by adding Nashville and Washington, D.C.

Today, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of launching faster Same-Day Delivery, we’re announcing availability in six more cities.

Prime members in Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Tampa, Charlotte, and Houston can now enjoy fast delivery—from click to doorstep in as fast as five hours. With faster Same-Day Delivery, customers can order items for delivery throughout the day. They can even place an order by midnight for overnight delivery. Customers simply select “Overnight by 8 a.m.” to have their orders on their doorstep the next morning before heading out for the day. The service is free to Prime members on qualifying orders over $35.

Since launching faster Same-Day Delivery, Prime members have ordered millions of need-it-today items, including Fire TV Sticks, charging cables, batteries, face wash, sunscreen, toothpaste, paper towels, and coffee capsules. Amazon Gift Cards have also saved the day for those looking for a last-minute gift idea. Most deliveries occur within hours after the order is placed, but the fastest Same-Day delivery to-date was made in 22 minutes in Dallas.

The evolution of the Same-Day Delivery program is driven by our partnership with local communities and made possible by the people who live there. In the areas where we offer faster Same-Day Delivery service, we’ve built brand new mini-fulfillment centers that are optimized for faster click-to-delivery speeds. These new facilities offer hundreds of well-paying part-time and full-time jobs that give employees and drivers the option to choose work that fits their schedule.

“I enjoy working at Amazon because it’s the most fun I’ve had at any job. I feel like my work is valued and my input matters,” said Desmond F., operations employee at an Amazon fulfillment center in Phoenix, Ariz. “The flexible schedule is also more convenient for planning and balancing my personal life.”

Faster delivery speeds also help us lower carbon emissions in-line with The Climate Pledge, Amazon’s commitment to be net-zero carbon across its businesses by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. The new faster Same-Day facilities are located close to the cities they serve, which decreases the distance drivers have to travel to deliver packages to customers.

Stay tuned as we continue bringing our faster Same-Day Delivery to even more cities this year. To view items eligible for Same-Day Delivery and see if the service is supported in your area, visit www.amazon.com/samedaystore.