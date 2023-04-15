Our goal at Amazon is to make buying online as easy as possible. We know there may be times when the item you ordered didn't work out as you hoped or you simply decided it was no longer needed, so we make returns convenient and easy. We offer free, convenient returns on most items delivered in the U.S. Customers should look for the “FREE Returns” badge under the price to confirm it is a qualifying item.

Amazon offers a variety of ways to make a return, without all the stress. At least one (usually more) option is always offered for free. The best part? Most items do not need to be packaged or labeled—we’ve got that covered.

Here are the convenient, free ways you can return an Amazon purchase or gift. Keep in mind that the specific return options shown in your account can depend on your location, the seller, item, or reason for return. In each option below, customers simply select their preferred drop-off option and bring their return QR code and item(s) to the selected location. In most cases, customers don’t need to worry about boxes or labels as the associates at each drop-off location handle all the packing, labeling and shipping. It’s a breeze.

Drop off at Whole Foods Market and Amazon Stores locations

More than 550 Whole Foods Market locations and Amazon stores, including Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, and Amazon Style, have free return drop-off for eligible items, with more locations being added all the time. When dropping your return off at Amazon Fresh stores, you may even be handed a coupon.

At Whole Foods Market locations, you will find a convenient Returns counter, and many stores also include automated self-serve returns kiosks.

Find a Whole Foods store near you

Drop off at Kohl’s and some Staples locations

Kohl’s and Staples partner with Amazon to provide quick and easy returns. If you live near a participating store, it will show as one of your drop-off options. Bonus: They may also give you an in-store coupon to use while you’re there.

Find a Kohl’s store near you

Drop off at The UPS Store locations

This option is free, unless there is another free option closer to your delivery address. In a small number of cases, customers may see a $1 fee.

Find The UPS Store near you

Start your return in Your Orders and look for these options above. Having trouble with a return? Visit the Amazon Help Center for specific questions about returns.