Our ongoing commitment to the health and safety of our employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been our top priority. In partnership with government and public health officials, we are rapidly expanding our on-site COVID-19 vaccination program for Amazon frontline employees across the U.S.

In late March, we began rolling out on-site vaccination events at fulfillment centers in Missouri, Nevada, and Kansas. We've now expanded on-site vaccination events administered by licensed health care providers to more than 250 locations across the U.S. and Canada, offering more than half a million frontline employees, contractors, and partners access to COVID-19 vaccines.

According to post-vaccination surveys, many employees appreciate the convenience of the Amazon on-site vaccination events and likely would not have received the vaccine if they hadn't had the opportunity to do so at work. Our on-site program makes vaccines more accessible by eliminating barriers and making vaccinations as convenient as possible. Because some Amazon employees may not have access to an Amazon-hosted vaccination event, all current U.S. hourly, non-exempt employees receive an $80 benefit for getting vaccinated, whether on- or off-site. And for new hires who show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination, Amazon is now offering a $100 benefit.

In some locations, we've partnered with local authorities to open our vaccination program to employees' household members to ensure employees are safe from COVID-19 in the workplace and at home. We'll continue to expand our on-site vaccination program to more Amazon frontline employees. It is important not only for the health and safety of Amazon employees, but for the communities where our teams live and work.

