Amazon is proud to offer another donation to the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Foundation for academic scholarships to help individuals achieve their educational and career goals in occupational safety and health (OSH) professions. The grant of $120,000 in scholarships is available to students pursuing OSH careers or closely related degrees at the undergraduate or graduate level across the U.S.

This is the second year Amazon has supported ASSP in its mission to advance careers and OSH professions. A 2020 scholarship recipient, Justin Artman, is an occupational health and safety specialist for the U.S. Army. Justin shared, “I was overjoyed when I found out I was awarded the scholarship. The news came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic while I was completing my studies online.” He also noted he recognizes that without scholarships like this one, many people would not be able to complete their educational goals and move into a career in the safety profession.

Career paths in OSH include construction and building inspectors, environmental scientists, fire inspectors, health and safety engineers, and environmental health and safety specialists, to name a few. Through their partnership, Amazon and ASSP are helping advance the next generation of professionals who will continue to build safer workplace environments.

Another ASSP Foundation Scholarship recipient, Emily Rae Seiler of Putnam, Connecticut, shared that with the help of ASSP and Amazon, she earned her bachelor’s degree in occupational safety and environmental health and was able to graduate college debt free. Emily is now a health and safety representative at Frito Lay.

The health and safety of Amazon employees is our No. 1 priority—and has been since day one. We work closely with health and safety experts and scientists, conduct thousands of safety inspections each day in our buildings, and have made hundreds of changes as a result of employee feedback on how we can improve their well-being at work, such as providing dedicated resources for employees to learn about meditation and mindfulness.

“Amazon is big on safety," said Amazon delivery driver Jared Holmes Robinson of Brooklyn, New York. "I appreciate everything they’re doing for us, and I try to do my best to extend that to my colleagues and community every day. It’s really important to me."

Learn more about Amazon’s commitment to health and safety.