Workplace Safety
The health and safety of employees is Amazon’s number one priority, and we’ve taken many proactive measures to keep our employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are offering widespread COVID-19 testing for employees, providing more than 100 million masks and 93 million sanitizing sprays and wipes, and offering paid time off for anyone who is diagnosed with the virus or placed in quarantine.
How we ramped up onsite COVID-19 testing for Amazon employees
Exclusive videos take you behind the scenes to meet the teams that established and scaled Amazon’s testing program.
Amazon will invest $10 billion in 2020 to keep employees safe and get products to customers
We implemented new ways of training people about safety both at work and outside of work.
Whole Foods Market named top retailer for health and safety measures.
Innovating for employee health and well-being
Our safety innovation, the Distance Assistant, provides real-time social distancing feedback.
Five things you don’t know about safety in Amazon’s fulfillment centers.
Amazon pilots opening health care centers near its fulfillment centers.