Workplace Safety

The health and safety of employees is Amazon’s number one priority, and we’ve taken many proactive measures to keep our employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are offering widespread COVID-19 testing for employees, providing more than 100 million masks and 93 million sanitizing sprays and wipes, and offering paid time off for anyone who is diagnosed with the virus or placed in quarantine.
A man wears a face shield, gloves, mask and PPE while handling boxes
Operations

How we ramped up onsite COVID-19 testing for Amazon employees

Exclusive videos take you behind the scenes to meet the teams that established and scaled Amazon’s testing program.
Amazon will invest $10 billion in 2020 to keep employees safe and get products to customers
Innovating for employee health and well-being
