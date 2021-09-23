We built the Amazon operations network from the ground up to ensure customers receive what they need, when they need it, wherever they are. From a veteran loading cargo into the belly of an Amazon Air aircraft, to the driver who delivers that familiar Amazon box, it's the people and partners across our operations network who make it all possible. Follow along as we introduce you to the Amazon all-stars who facilitate the journey of the package to ensure customer orders are fulfilled and delivered on time every single day.

Gideon Asabre, fulfillment center senior operations manager

Stone Mountain, GA

As soon as a customer places an order, our operations teams get to work. There are hundreds of thousands of fulfillment employees across the U.S. who work together to delight Amazon customers. At our fulfillment centers, employees pick and pack customers' orders into our Amazon boxes.

Gideon Asabre, a senior operations manager at our Amazon robotics fulfillment center outside of Atlanta, Georgia, manages a team of hundreds to make sure packages are loaded by hand onto line haul trucks. Seven years ago, Asabre, the son of Ghanaian immigrants, started his Amazon experience as an entry-level employee at a fulfillment center as a way to pay for college in New Jersey. During his first week at Amazon, he met a hiring coordinator who encouraged him to pursue a growing career at Amazon. He hadn't realized he could grow so quickly out of an entry-level position, but he was excited about the opportunity.

Asabre has grown his career at six different Amazon robotics fulfillment centers in three different states. He credits his success to Amazon's Leadership Principle of “Earn Trust.”

"Trust goes a long way, and we develop young leaders by creating a safe environment for failure," said Asabre. "Leaders are sometimes scared to challenge the status quo, but we use failure as a teaching moment, learning experience, and opportunity to think big."

When hiring and promoting new leaders at his site, Asabre looks for employees who have a bias for action and the ability to learn and be curious. Every day he asks his team what they can do to help the entire building run smoothly and improve the quality of the customer experience.

April Taylor, owner of Opulent Transportation

Amazon partners with thousands of small trucking businesses to haul loads in between our customer fulfillment, air, sort center, and last-mile delivery sites across the U.S.

Just three years ago, April was a successful attorney at a real estate investment firm. Today, April co-leads a thriving long-haul transportation business.

With the goals of financial security along with greater work-life balance as a working mother, April acquired Opulent Transport with her husband in 2019, setting her on her path to becoming a successful Black female business owner in a traditionally male-dominated industry. From a single truck in 2019, Opulent Transport has since grown to a company with 30 employees and 18 tractors this year, and more growth to come.

April's business has grown exponentially, aided by Amazon’s Freight Partner program which helps small transportation businesses scale. The program provides small business owners with tools that help lower operating costs, training and support from a business coach, resources for new tractors, and parking benefits, along with consistent work to help small businesses compete in the trucking industry without capital constraints. As she grows her business, April has been able to foster a unique, family-friendly environment, including supporting the goals and ambitions of her drivers.

Charlotte La Belle, Amazon Air hub senior operations manager

Hebron, Kentucky

Veterans are a big part of our air cargo network, Amazon Air. More than 18% of Amazon Air’s salaried employees are veterans, and Amazon has pledged to hire more than 100,000 U.S. veterans and military spouses by 2024. Amazon Air employees are responsible for loading and unloading packages from aircraft as they are transported to their next destination.

Charlotte La Belle helps lead operations at the Amazon Air Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. A regular day for her includes managing flights coming from air gateways across the U.S. and making sure packages are loaded onto line haul trucks or other aircraft so they make it to customers on time.

After two years in the Ohio National Guard and six years of active duty service in the U.S. Army as a logistics officer for air defense artillery, La Belle was ready to settle down with her husband and start a family. She joined Amazon as part of an accelerated promotion program at Amazon called Military Pathways, which supports the hiring and career growth of veterans. She chose Amazon because she saw an opportunity to grow her skills in the private sector and lead large groups of people. She found Amazon's Leadership Principles aligned perfectly with what she learned in the military and was inspired by our community engagement and support for veterans.

The transition from military to civilian life wasn't always easy, and La Belle worried she didn't have the business experience needed to navigate her new career. She soon realized that the leadership skills she built in the military would be the most important part of her new role at Amazon.

"Veterans are successful because they know how to lead and they use resources," said La Belle. "Not having to learn how to lead and focus on learning the business was huge."

La Belle's advice for female veterans looking to join Amazon is to speak up and use their voice. She says in the military it's sometimes hard for female leaders to find their voice, and she's always felt that co-workers at Amazon advocate for her seat at the table.

Kymbria Brown, delivery station operations manager and site lead

Chicago, Illinois

Amazon employees and delivery partners across the U.S. enable the last mile of Amazon's order fulfillment process. Our delivery partners include Amazon Flex drivers, delivery service partners, and external carrier partners like UPS and USPS. At our delivery stations, employees sort packages according their delivery route, a delivery driver loads the packages onto their delivery vehicle, and the customer is notified that their package is "out for delivery."

Kymbria Brown is the site lead for our newest delivery station in Chicago, which opened last month. She's responsible for day-to-day operations, planning, and execution, which means she makes sure Amazon packages make it directly to customers' doorsteps. She manages a team of five managers, four process assistants, and almost 100 employees, and she starts every day connecting with her team and getting to know each person working at the delivery station.

After working as a medical assistant for nine years, Brown started to lose her passion for the job. Her husband, who was an Amazon delivery partner at the time, recommended she work at a delivery station while she figured out her next step. She started as a seasonal, entry-level employee and immediately loved the work. She loved the energy at the delivery station and grew passionate about logistics.

Within five years, Brown grew her career with Amazon into a full-time leadership role. She says her experience starting from the ground up prepared her to launch her own site in ways other managers couldn't.

"I know what it's like to be in our employees' shoes," said Brown. "I pride myself in making sure at our site we are earning trust, prioritizing safety, and obsessing about customers. And ultimately, before we deliver that package, our employees come first."

Brown encourages anyone interested in growing their career with Amazon to sign up for a mentor through the mentorship program available to all Amazon employees. She credits much of her success to support from her mentor who encouraged her to get out of her comfort zone and meet with her senior managers and directors.

Tying the journey together

While the journey of an Amazon package is a complex process involving several interconnected businesses, it's the people behind that package that make it all possible. For more on the who and how of an Amazon delivery, see our interactive "Journey of a package" experience.