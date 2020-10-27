When Marcus Vegas walked through the doors of his first Amazon facility as a seasonal employee in 2018, making money for the holidays was his main priority. A recent graduate from Saint Peter’s University in New Jersey, Vegas knew his college job as a bank teller wasn’t forever. What he didn’t realize was what the future had in store for him at Amazon.

Marcus Vegas

"Amazon has given me so many opportunities," Vegas said. Since joining full-time in 2019, Vegas has been promoted four times and is now a Delivery Operations Manager at a delivery station in Kearny, New Jersey. "At every level I've achieved, there’s always been a clear path for the next step and for growth. Leaders have trusted me to deliver results and there’s endless support at every turn."

This year, Amazon promoted 35,000 employees across its Operations network.

A career dream outside of Amazon

As part of our commitment to investing in the long-term success of its employees, Amazon invests in employee training.

Ernesto Regis

After losing two family members to cancer, former associate Ernesto Regis says he felt a calling toward healthcare. While working at an Amazon fulfillment center near Tampa, Florida, Regis was able to enroll in a Patient Care Technician certification course through Amazon's Career Choice program. For eligible employees, Amazon will pay up to 95% of tuition and fees towards a certificate or diploma in qualified fields of study, leading to in-demand jobs.

The program offers courses covering 20 different career paths, including computer support specialist, web developer, nurse, aircraft mechanic, commercial trucker, paralegal/legal assistant, IT security assistant, and network technician, among others. Amazon has partnered with more than 85 education partners and community colleges in the U.S. and continues to grow its educator network. Amazon has invested more than $60 million in Career Choice.

In five months he graduated with multiple certifications and multiple job offers in the healthcare field. Regis is now working at a hospital in Sarasota and has his sights set on a Bachelor of Nursing degree. He credits Amazon for where he is today.

"My managers, and their understanding about my schedule, helped a lot and made a huge impact," Regis said. "Amazon was so accommodating about my school. The instructors were great and it fit right into my schedule. I tell my old co-workers to take advantage of it when they can."

On the other side of the country, Patricia Soto also settled into a new career this year.

Patricia Soto

"I worked in a warehouse setting for years but knew I wanted to help people and had been curious about healthcare. In just nine months, I became a certified clinical medical assistant while working at Amazon in Tracy, California, thanks to Career Choice," she said. "A career in healthcare would have been difficult to obtain without tuition support from Amazon and an internship opportunity to apply my new skills. For anyone thinking about it, you only have something to gain from participating in the Career Choice program."

To date, 30,000 employees have participated in Career Choice, with more than half of those participants from underrepresented groups.

"Career Choice is one way we help people think big about their careers, and we offer training across a wide variety of skills needed for high-demand fields," said Darcie Henry, Vice President of Global Human Resources for Amazon Operations. "We’re excited for the 30,000 people who have already participated in the program to continue contributing to their communities and creating better futures for their families. And we hope that number will continue to grow—people hired today could be the Career Choice graduates of tomorrow."

Looking for a new opportunity?

Amazon is now hiring for more than 100,000 additional seasonal jobs as we head into the holidays. These new seasonal employees will help pick, pack, and ship customer orders this holiday season. Amazon offers jobs for people of all backgrounds and skill levels. These new seasonal jobs offer opportunities for pay incentives, benefits, and a path to a longer-term career, or can simply provide extra income and flexibility during the holiday season. And for many, like Marcus Vegas, career dreams start with a seasonal position.

"I've gotten so much useful management and leadership experience at Amazon," Vegas said. "I know I'm young, but I believe that that experience will well-position me in my personal and professional life."

On top of an industry-leading $15 minimum wage, full-time regular jobs at Amazon come with comprehensive health, dental, and vision insurance on day one, 401K with 50 percent company match, and a network to succeed.

Learn more about job opportunities at Amazon.