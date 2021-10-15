“Senator Klobuchar and Senator Grassley’s bill would harm consumers and the more than 500,000 U.S. small and medium-sized businesses that sell in the Amazon store, and it would put at risk the more than 1 million jobs created by those businesses. As written, the bill would jeopardize Amazon’s ability to operate a marketplace for sellers, and it would significantly degrade the benefits of Amazon Prime that customers love. We urge Congress to consider these consequences instead of rushing through this ambiguously worded bill. If Congress intends to pass new laws aimed at regulating the highly competitive retail industry, they should draft language that applies to all retailers, not just one.”