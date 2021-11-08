In Amazon’s new 2021 global holiday campaign, the kindness of strangers takes center stage.

“This holiday season will be shaped by what we've experienced during the pandemic,” said Ed Smith, general manager of Integrated Marketing at Amazon in the European Union. “The past 18 months have been challenging for people across the globe, including many young adults. Our time together cannot be taken for granted. So, this year, while the world will not be totally back to normal, opportunities for kindness and connection will take on a newfound importance.”

The campaign shows a young woman, played by Karene Peter, who connects with a compassionate neighbor and spotlights the impact of a small gesture of kindness.

We follow the young woman as she resumes activities that resemble her normal life, such as attending classes and seeing friends, following the challenges of the past year. While she navigates the world around her, a neighbor takes notice and reaches out to her, forming a new friendship.

The ad was shot by award-winning director Trey Edward Shults whose previous directing credits include critically acclaimed film “Waves,” as well as “Krisha” and “It Comes at Night.”